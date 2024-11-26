Blue Jackets Changing Ask in Jiricek Trade May Help Oilers

Chris Johnston appeared on TSN Early Trading Tuesday. As part of the conversation between Johnston and Gino Reda, David Jiricek‘s name came up as did discussions about his being on the trade market. Noting that Jiricek is looking for a fresh start, the Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to give him one. And, to make a trade more likely, it sounds like the Blue Jackets have changed their ask. That could be good news for the Edmonton Oilers.

It was reported by Elliotte Friedman that Jiricek’s name was being linked to the Oilers. He also said that he didn’t think there was a fit there because the Blue Jackets wanted a young player back in return. Johnston acknowledged Friedman’s report was accurate, but is now reporting that the Blue Jackets are open to accepting other trade packages.

He explained:

“At this point in time I think Columbus is trying to sort through where the best offers are coming from. Initially, they focused on trying to get another prospect like him, sort of a kind-for-kind type of deal, but i think Columbus is shifting into a mode where they at least start to listen on draft pick packages in exchange for Jiricek and that might help move things along on the trade front.”

How Does This Help the Oilers?

If Friedman didn’t see a fit because the Oilers didn’t have the type of player to give back that the Blue Jackets might want, the Oilers do have picks they can dangle in a trade. They don’t have a first-rounder in 2025, but they have a second and a third. They also have all of their picks in 2026 and all but a fourth-rounder in 2027.

David Jiricek Oilers trade rumors

Edmonton also has some interesting prospects that the Blue Jackets might find intriguing, the biggest of which on the blue is Beau Akey.

Is Jiricek the kind of player that the Oilers want to give up important assets to try and acquire? There’s a sense that this is a player with a very high ceiling and he could be a game-changer down the line. How much he’d help today is another question.

