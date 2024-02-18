In the aftermath of a challenging game, the Edmonton Oilers are making lineup adjustments, scratching forward Connor Brown for tomorrow’s match against the Arizona Coyotes. Brown’s performance in the recent game against the Dallas Stars drew criticism as he was directly responsible for losing coverage on two of Dallas’ three goals. This is on top of the fact he’s not scored a single goal all season long. It’s been a struggle for Brown and the Oilers have seen enough.

The @EdmontonOilers practice in Scottsdale this morning:



Draisaitl-McDavid-Perry

Kane-RNH-Hyman

Janmark-McLeod-Foegele

Gagner-Holloway-Ryan

Brown



Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Desharnais



Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) February 18, 2024

The disappointing trend continued for Brown, a somewhat disappointing offseason acquisition, who struggled in the 4-3 victory over the Stars. His leash has been long because of his penalty-killing prowess, but the Oilers penalty kill has fallen off of late. So too, his defensive lapses led to reduced ice time, playing just over nine minutes in the entire game. If he’s not helping in either of those two scenarios, and he’s not scoring, pulling him is a no-brainer.

OilersNow radio host Bob Stauffer, reporting from Oilers practice, highlighted the changes made by head coach Kris Knoblauch in response to Brown’s struggles.

Holloway Back In as Brown Fights Uphill Battle

The top two lines remain unchanged. The top line features Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, along with Corey Perr. The second line is anchored by Evander Kane, and Zach Hyman, and centered by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. However, the bottom six has seen adjustments, with Dylan Holloway returning to the lineup as the fourth-line center beside Sam Gagner and Derek Ryan.

Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers return

Brown’s struggles have cost him his spot on the lineup, making him the extra forward during line rushes. Sam Gagner, who performed well in the absence of Brown, retains his place for a second consecutive game. Additionally, Mattias Janmark moves up to play with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele, as the Oilers seek a stronger lineup for the upcoming game against the Coyotes.

