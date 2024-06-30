Oilers Place Jack Campbell on Waivers, Heading for Buyout

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout, marking a significant step as the team navigates the final hours before the NHL free agency frenzy. This move follows a weekend of unexpected decisions, including trading into the first round and giving up a conditional first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026.

If the Oilers do buy out Campbell, they will be on the hook for $1.5 million per season over the next six seasons. He will be a $1.1 million cap hit next season, a $2.3 million cap hit in 2025-26, a $2.6 million cap hit in 2026-27 and a $1.5 million cap hit for the last three seasons.

While initially anticipated as a buyout candidate days ago, recent reports revealed the Oilers were actively pursuing trade options for Campbell right up to the buyout waiver deadline. Puck Pedia highlighted the urgency, noting, “Players can be placed on waivers tomorrow for the purposes of a buyout. If they clear on Monday, they are then immediately bought out.” This statement seemed particularly relevant to Oilers fans eagerly awaiting news on Campbell’s status.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reported, “Expect the Oilers to go right down to the wire with Jack Campbell. They’ve made it clear that trading the netminder is their preference. A buyout is a secondary option.” It appears the Oilers were not able to find a trade partner and will not be able to avoid the cap implications of a buyout.

A Buyout Seemed Inevitable for Campbell and the Oilers

Campbell’s tenure with the Oilers has been underwhelming, leading to scrutiny from fans and a need for the organization to move on from his hefty contract. With Calvin Pickard recently signed to a two-year extension, Campbell’s role on the team has become redundant.

The Oilers’ diligent efforts to resolve the Campbell situation seem to have been unsuccessful as they enter the free agency period. With significant movement involving goaltenders at this year’s draft, the Oilers remain hopeful someone will claim Campbell or that a last-minute trade will present itself before Monday.

