Oilers Place Jack Campbell on Waivers, Heading for Buyout

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout, marking a significant step as the team navigates the final hours before the NHL free agency frenzy. This move follows a weekend of unexpected decisions, including trading into the first round and giving up a conditional first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026.
If the Oilers do buy out Campbell, they will be on the hook for $1.5 million per season over the next six seasons. He will be a $1.1 million cap hit next season, a $2.3 million cap hit in 2025-26, a $2.6 million cap hit in 2026-27 and a $1.5 million cap hit for the last three seasons.
While initially anticipated as a buyout candidate days ago, recent reports revealed the Oilers were actively pursuing trade options for Campbell right up to the buyout waiver deadline. Puck Pedia highlighted the urgency, noting, “Players can be placed on waivers tomorrow for the purposes of a buyout. If they clear on Monday, they are then immediately bought out.” This statement seemed particularly relevant to Oilers fans eagerly awaiting news on Campbell’s status.
Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reported, “Expect the Oilers to go right down to the wire with Jack Campbell. They’ve made it clear that trading the netminder is their preference. A buyout is a secondary option.” It appears the Oilers were not able to find a trade partner and will not be able to avoid the cap implications of a buyout.
A Buyout Seemed Inevitable for Campbell and the Oilers
Campbell’s tenure with the Oilers has been underwhelming, leading to scrutiny from fans and a need for the organization to move on from his hefty contract. With Calvin Pickard recently signed to a two-year extension, Campbell’s role on the team has become redundant.
The Oilers’ diligent efforts to resolve the Campbell situation seem to have been unsuccessful as they enter the free agency period. With significant movement involving goaltenders at this year’s draft, the Oilers remain hopeful someone will claim Campbell or that a last-minute trade will present itself before Monday.
Next: Oilers Ask Evander Kane to Waive No-Move Clause [Rumor]
More News
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
Building NHL Rosters Via Draft and Free Agency: A Strange Business
For many NHL fans, this time of the year is the most engaging and...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Lightning Acquire Rights to Jake Guentzel, Eye Free Agent Signing
The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired the rights to Jake Guentzel in exchange for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL Free Agency: Which Key Contributors Will the Oilers Keep?
Several Edmonton Oilers will test free agency this off-season. With some notable names, the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Reportedly Exploring Trade Market For Nazem Kadri
Nazem Kadri has five years remaining on his contract. He also has a no-movement...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Steven Stamkos Heads to Free Agency, No Deal With Lightning
Steven Stamkos is reportedly heading to NHL free agency as the Lightning and the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers Buying Out Rest of Cam Atkinson’s Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed veteran winger Cam Atkinson on waivers and announced they...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames Trade Andrew Mangiapane To The Washington Capitals
The Calgary Flames have traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals in exchange...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Re-Sign Dakota Joshua To 4-Year Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract with an...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
NY Rangers Ask Jacob Trouba for 15-Team No-Trade List
The New York Rangers have reportedly asked defenseman Jacob Trouba for his 15-Team No-Trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Team Confirms Ken Holland Not Returning As Edmonton Oilers GM
Ken Holland is likely to retire or join another organization's front office staff. He...