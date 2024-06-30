According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, word coming out of the NHL Draft this weekend is that the Edmonton Oilers are contemplating trading Evander Kane. On the latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman noted: “There were rumours they had asked Evander Kane to waive his no-move clause, but as of Saturday, that had not occurred. He added, “That’s another one to keep in mind. “We’ll see if that becomes a thing at all, but as of Saturday, it had not happened.”

Evander Kane Oilers injury

If there is a plan to ask Kane to waive his no-move, things have changed since the last report Edmonton is planning to keep Kane and get him healthy this summer.

The Oilers are working hard to bring back as many unrestricted free agents as they can and to do that, they likely need more cap space than they have available. And, if they want to add via free agency beyond that, something has to give. Kane, who has been effective in his stint with the Oilers has also been banged up. Many believe his expiration date is nearing as he’s less healthy and less productive than he used to be.

Kane came to Edmonton as a free agent and was incredible in the last half of the 2021-22 season when he scored 22 goals in 43 games and added another 15 goals in 25 playoff games. He scored 24 goals in 77 games this past season, but missed a good chunk of the playoffs and posted four goals in 20 games.

Oilers Need a Healthy Kane at His Salary

Kane can be a difference-maker but at $5.125 million over the next two seasons, the thought might be his money is better allocated elsewhere. Kane has had a couple of run-ins with teammates this past season, mostly in what is believed to be the heart of battle and nothing serious. But, if the Oilers are looking to upgrade and their win-now window requires a 100% Kane, moving him on to a team that can absorb his cap hit and use him might be a win-win situation for everyone.

Again, while reports surfaced the Oilers were thinking about a trade, nothing is imminent there. It is not known if Kane is open to even contemplating a move. He has a full no-move and has publicly said he likes Edmonton. He’s become a big part of the community, even if fans can be a bit hard on him when his production is inconsistent.

Next: Oilers Going Down to Wire On Jack Campbell, Prioritizing Trade