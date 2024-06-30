The Edmonton Oilers have extended qualifying offers to several promising young players, including Philip Broberg, Noel Hoefenmayer, James Hamblin, Dylan Holloway, and Raphael Lavoie. However, goaltender Ryan Fanti and forward Carter Savoie did not receive qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents (UFAs).

Among those offered deals, forwards Raphael Lavoie and James Hamblin, along with defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer, have shown potential and promise in the AHL. Lavoie and Hamblin had brief stints with the Oilers last season but did not secure permanent roster spots. Both players will be aiming to make a strong impression in the upcoming training camp to earn their place on the team.

Hoefenmayer, who did not see any NHL action last season, was impressive with the Bakersfield Condors, scoring seven goals and 18 points in the AHL. His performance suggests he could be a valuable asset moving forward.

James Hamblin, who played 31 regular-season games for Edmonton, scored two goals and an assist. He also performed well in the AHL, with four goals and four assists in 13 games.

Raphael Lavoie was a player many thought could be a difference-maker at forward for the Oilers when the season began, but he didn’t stick on the main roster. He debuted in the NHL with seven games for the Oilers but was sent back to the AHL where he scored 28 goals and 22 assists in 66 games with Bakersfield.

Regular Oilers The Team Might Want to Sign Now

Dylan Holloway played 38 regular-season games for the Oilers in 2023-24, recording six goals and three assists. He also contributed in the playoffs, appearing in all 25 games and adding five goals and two assists. This is a player that is coming into his own and the Oilers might want to consider going longer than one year on a deal. He seems to have found a new level this season and locking him in might be wise.

Likewise, Philip Broberg, another young talent, played both in the regular season and playoffs for the Oilers. It was in the playoffs that he really earned praise. He participated in 12 regular-season games, providing two assists, but he played in 10 playoff games, scoring two goals and one assist. He started taking on more responsibility and supplanted Vincent Desharnais in the lineup, potentially making Desharnais expendable in free agency.

