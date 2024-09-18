Just ahead of training camp, the Edmonton Oilers are making an unexpected addition. Reporters noted on Wednesday that someone else was coming to camp, but didn’t reveal who. The announcement was set to come from the team later in the day.

The #Oilers have signed forward Mike Hoffman to a professional tryout.



The 34-year-old has recorded 228 goals & 259 assists in 745 career @NHL games. https://t.co/T8XfG1ZRMt — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 18, 2024

Jim Matheson tweeted, “Another PTO coming for Oiler camp to join Dermott. Announcement in half an hour.” Mark Spector wrote, “Sounds like one unexpected addition to the Edmonton Oilers roster when it is announced at 8:30 am MT this morning. Stay tuned.”

It wasn’t until Frank Seravalli tweeted “Oilers add Mike Hoffman to training camp roster on a PTO,” that it was known who both journalists were talking about. The team then confirmed the news themselves.

Mike Hoffman added to Oilers on a PTO

The 34-year-old veteran, with 745 NHL regular-season games and 33 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances, will join the Oilers after playing the 2023-24 season with the San Jose Sharks, where he scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 66 games.

A native of Kitchener, Ontario, Hoffman has amassed 228 goals and 259 assists in his regular-season career, along with 11 goals and nine assists in the playoffs.

Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Hoffman ranks 11th in career points among players from his draft class.

