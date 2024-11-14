Oilers’ CEO Says Of McDavid Milestone: “He’ll Blow it Off”

Connor McDavid is likely to reach the 1000-point milestone with the Edmonton Oilers in Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators. McDavid scored four points on Tuesday, bringing his total to 999, and he said after the game it would have been nice to do it then so he can move on and focus on winning. His CEO and former agent Jeff Jackson confirmed McDavid just wants to win, suggesting the greatest player in the game will “blow it off” when it comes to reaching his 1000th point.
Jeff Jackson talked about how much of a leader McDavid has become and how focused he is on team success over individual accolades. Jackson noted that some of what McDavid is really like came out in the Amazon series, where he not only lost it on his team but refused to go out and accept the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP.
Jackson noted, “…his leadership was incredible. He’s such a mature leader now. He demands more of himself than anybody, but you know he holds his teammates accountable, which is what a good captain does.” He added that knowing Connor like he does, everyone understands the 1000 points is a great milestone, especially given how quickly McDavid got there. But it doesn’t matter to McDavid in the grand scheme of things.
“…he’ll blow it off,” Jackson said. He added:
“Like, he’ll be proud of it, but it’s like it doesn’t mean much to him unless he’s got success from a team perspective. He’s always been unselfish, but I’ve seen it more and more where he’s not focused on scoring titles. He’s going to put up points, he’s going to score big goals, he’s going to score highlight-reel goals; cause that’s him. But he’s really evolved into someone who’s just so focused on winning.”
Jackson Said That’s What Matters in Contract Negotiations With McDavid
Jackson went on to say that while extending Leon Draisaitl gives the Oilers a better chance to sign McDavid, nothing is a guarantee if the Oilers don’t win. He noted that his job is to ensure he puts a team together that is competitive. Noting that McDavid can write down on a piece of paper what he wants to get paid, at the end of the day, winning is all that matters.
