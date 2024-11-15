McDavid Hits 1000 Points After Inevitable Assist from Buddy Draisaitl

Heading into Thursday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators, the focus wasn’t on whether the Oilers could secure their first three-game winning streak of the season or continue their dominance over the Predators in a potential season sweep. All eyes were on Connor McDavid and the anticipation of when he would hit the 1,000-point milestone.

Connor’s dad Brian McDavid was in the crowd, hoping to watch as his son made history. He almost got to see it early.

The First Period Sees McDavid Come Up Empty

The Oilers came out strong, with Connor McDavid nearly reaching his 1,000th career point in the opening minute. Scott Wedgewood, the Predators’ goalie, was out of position, and with a wide-open look, McDavid had a chance but couldn’t bank the puck in off a defender. Edmonton later created opportunities on the power play but failed to convert.

Unfortunately, the Predators scored to make it 1-0, putting a speed bump in front of Edmonton’s early momentum.

At the 12:30 mark of the first, McDavid came close again, with Wedgewood making a solid save. As the first wore on, the Predators started to swing the momentum their way. But, with 4:49 remaining in the first, McDavid unloaded a wicked wrist shot and a high-danger chance that was stopped.

McDavid Draisaitl Oilers Stanley Cup 2024-25

At the 19:00 minute mark, the Oilers got another power play. 30 seconds in, McDavid had another good look, taking a shot that Wedgewood stopped. The Predators cleared the puck and the first period ended without McDavid’s 1000th point. McDavid was buzzing and the Oilers had 12 shots on goal in the first. McDavid had three shots on goal in 7:11 of ice time.

McDavid Gets Point 1000 in the Second Period

With the second frame underway, the Oilers had an abbreviated power play. As the power play ended, the Predators took another penalty. Head coach Kris Knoblauch put the second unit on to give McDavid a rest. Almost immediately, Jeff Skinner of the Oilers took a penalty to negate the man advantage. McDavid didn’t start the 4-on-4. When he did step on the ice, he instantly set up Draisaitl for a look that didn’t connect. But, as the Oilers came back in for a 2-on-1, McDavid finished a one-timer feed from Draisailt to score.

The Oilers all cleared the bench and hopped on the ice to celebrate the milestone. Everyone in Rogers Place knew the puck was coming to McDavid on the play, but it didn’t matter as the goalie had no chance on the quick release.

McDavid was the 99th player to register 1000 points and did it fourth-fastest in NHL history. It was McDavid from Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse, which was about as fitting a storyline as the Oilers could write.

Not long after, Nurse scored to put the Oilers up 2-1.

With the 1000th point out of the way, the focus shifted to winning the game and the Oilers put the pressure on. It became about winning and not ruining the night with a loss.

