Oilers Lineup & Injury Updates: Draisaitl, McDavid, Frederic

Leon Draisaitl was on the ice with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, taking part in some drills, but not all. It was a positive sign for fans, but the injury news is not all good. When it comes to Connor McDavid and Trent Frederic, updates on their health are a bit more of an issue. The Oilers offered up some injury news and lineup notes as they get set to take on the Dallas Stars.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says Draisaitl will be back before McDavid. At the earliest, it’s roughly a week before Draisaitl is game-ready. That means he won’t be in the lineup as the Oilers take on the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, nor is he likely to dress for Thursday’s game against the Seattle Kraken or Saturday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

It was also revealed that Trent Frederic could still be multiple weeks away from skating with the team. Ryan Rishaug of TSN posted, “Said they had a best and worst case scenario on his return when they made the trade and it’s leaning more towards the latter.” That’s not ideal for Edmonton, as the team likely wants to know where Frederic will fit in the lineup and how effective he’ll be based on whether he plays wing or center. This won’t give him much time to build chemistry with linemates before the playoffs.

Evander Kane‘s status hasn’t changed in that the Oilers are hoping he’ll be ready for playoff games.

Leon Draisaitl remains out of the Oilers lineup for at least a week

Injuries Affecting Lines Tonight for Oilers vs. Stars

Without their top players again, the Oilers are trying to come up with the best line combinations to spread out the scoring:

Vasily Podkolzin will play with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Viktor Arvidsson on the top line. Kasperi Kapanen will play with Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman on the second line. Jeff Skinner will play with Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown on line three and the fourth line will be Max Jones, Derek Ryan, and Corey Perry.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard will be the top pair on the blue line, with Darnell Nurse and Jake Walman the second pair. Bretty Kulak and Troy Stecher will make up the third pair, with John Klingberg and Ty Emberson both still out.

Stuart Skinner will start in goal.

Next: Chychrun Deal a Concern for Evan Bouchard Extension with Oilers