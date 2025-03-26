Chychrun Deal a Concern for Evan Bouchard Extension with Oilers

When Jakob Chychrun signed his eight-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, it became clear right away that Evan Bouchard‘s extension in Edmonton wasn’t going to come for a penny less and might be worth more, given the age and points difference between the two players. Analysts immediately compared Chychrun’s deal to the one the Oilers would be offering to Bouchard, and some believed it was going to take a lot to keep the number under $10 million per season.

Over the past three seasons, Chychrun had campaigns of 41 and 33. He has 44 points this season. Bouchard has 55 points this season, 82 last season, and 40 the season before. There is an argument that can be made that Chychrun is better defensive player, but Bouchard’s metrics are much better than most of his detractors realize.

Is Bouchard with Less, The Same, or More than Chychrun?

Former GM and agent Brian Lawton said:

“I would have Evan ahead of Jakob. But some people would disagree with that because they would say that Jakob’s game is more well-rounded on, and I’m talking just in value. But there are more comparables than people would know, too. … Evan’s put up huge points, and I could easily see why he would want to gravitate to the elite of the elite, particularly Rasmus Dahlin at $11 million (AAV)… I could see one side (the Bouchard camp) being there, and one side (the Oilers) being where Jakob Chychrun is very easily…’ In other words, if Bouchard wants $11 million and the Oilers see Chychrun’s $9 million deal as a comparable, there’s a $2 million gap. That’s a sizeable, and David Staples of The Edmonton Journal writes that if Bouchard is not prepared to take less with the Oilers than he might get on the open market, “…then a trade might well be in order, as much as I’d hate to see him go.”

Frank Seravalli said the Oilers will need to hope they can convince Bouchard’s camp to sign for anything less than $10 million per season. “I do think they’re comparable players, at least statistically, although stylistically, they’re different.” He noted that Chychrun is having a career year and the changing salary cap jumped the talks from the high 7s to $9 million. It’s not clear where the Oilers started talks with Bouchard’s camp, assuming the two sides have even gotten that far.

