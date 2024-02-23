Amid the Edmonton Oilers’ pursuit of a Stanley Cup, trade talks have stirred around the name of forward Warren Foegele. Having a standout season marked by newfound confidence, Foegele’s performance has caught attention. However, speculation looms that the Oilers may consider trading him to secure an upgrade to the top six. If so, it would be a strategic move to strengthen their playoff prospects.

Foegele, with his budget-friendly $2.75-million expiring contract, emerges as a potential trade asset leading up to the deadline. Logic dictates he won’t be nearly that inexpensive on his next deal. An argument can be made that if the Oilers can’t afford him next season and he can be used to upgrade the team this season, now is the team to make a move.

Warren Foegele Edmonton Oilers contract extension?

The Oilers’ management, keen on improving the team’s chances for a deep playoff run, might view Foegele as a bargaining chip in the trade market. No doubt, he would be useful for other teams, even non-contenders looking for a sweetener.

Foegele Doesn’t Want to be Traded by the Oilers

The forward, in response to the trade rumors, expressed gratitude and affection for his time with the Oilers. Speaking with The Hockey News, he noted, “There’s nothing but love and respect for my time here. I’m hoping there’s many more years still here.” Foegele emphasized the strong camaraderie within the team, highlighting the genuine brotherhood among players. Not the least of whom he’s close to is Connor McDavid.

McDavid is a fan of Foegele. It was reported that the Oilers’ captain specifically made it known to Ken Holland this past off-season he’d prefer Foegele not be moved. And, while McDavid typically refrains from official involvement in roster decisions, his preference for the player could potentially influence management’s stance on trading Foegele.

It may become a question of priority.

Will the Oilers Trade Foegele or Try to Re-Sign Him?

As the trade deadline approaches, the Oilers face critical decisions. Among the more important is whether to part ways with Foegele in pursuit of a playoff upgrade.

The Oilers now face the dilemma of potentially disappointing McDavid by parting ways with a player he values. So too, the crucial question arises: should the team disrupt forward line chemistry, especially if Foegele is doing all that’s being asked of him and more?

The ultimate decision hinges on the return offered in the trade. If the incoming player can address the team’s pressing needs, the Oilers have to consider it.

