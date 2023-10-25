Oilers’ Ekholm Blasted by NHL Players in Rankings Response

In a recent publication by The Athletic, a detailed ranking list featuring 125 of the NHL’s top players stirred intense discussions within the league. Players were categorized into four tiers: MVP, franchise, all-star, and top-line. However, the ranking, specifically concerning Mattias Ekholm, elicited strong reactions from certain NHL players, who expressed their discontent publicly.
Two players, in particular, didn’t mince their words. One player questioned, “Ekholm before (Rasmus Andersson)? F–k Ekholm,” while another scoffed at Ekholm’s placement in the all-star tier, stating, “He’s in All-Star tier? Oh my god … Can I get out of here? He’s not good. He’s not that good. He shouldn’t even be on this list in any tier.”
The responses are interesting and likely a bit unwarranted.
Defending Ekholm’s position, fans and analysts highlighted his impact on the Edmonton Oilers since joining the team at last season’s NHL Trade Deadline. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the Oilers’ remarkable performance, significantly impacting their win/loss record. Despite the team’s current struggles, Ekholm has emerged as a consistent and reliable player, often overshadowed by the defensive issues faced by the Oilers.
The timing of these remarks, especially as it relates to Andersson is interesting. They coincide with Rasmus Andersson’s recent suspension and subsequent headlines. Although Andersson has displayed commendable skills on the ice, the extreme reactions seem unwarranted when compared to Ekholm’s consistent performance and contributions to his team.
Ekholm Likely Made a Few Enemies
Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised at the responses. Ekholm’s confrontational style and outspoken nature while on the ice have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on opponents. Listen to any game where he’s mic’d up or in some of the videos posted on Oilers+ and you’ll quickly come to learn that he’s not afraid to mix it up and get under people’s skin.
Some fans even speculated that the critical comments might have stemmed from past encounters where Ekholm outperformed his rivals, especially during the playoffs. Perhaps these shots came from teammates of Andersson, in which case, no one should be shocked.
As the NHL season progresses, the debate surrounding player rankings continues to fuel passionate discussions within the hockey community.
3 Comments
Gord Bennett
October 25, 2023 at 4:10 pm
Whom did the comments come from would be interesting – the fact we don’t know makes them all the more quiet
Gord Bennett
October 25, 2023 at 4:11 pm
Whom the comments came from would be interesting – The fact there is no name related to it makes it all the more quiet
Greywolf
October 25, 2023 at 6:10 pm
Me thinks they doth protest too much!
Is it worth money? No! then shut up.
We all a right to our opinions. that is the fact! Not anything that is said or printed.