The Edmonton Oilers look to be sending Evan Bouchard a message. In practice on Thursday, the Oilers were rolling similar forward lines, but the defense had a different look. Specifically, Bouchard was no longer paired with Mattias Ekholm, and was instead skating with Brett Kulak in the bottom pair. Phil Broberg was being given second-pairing ice time with Ekholm.
If the Oilers go into their game with the New York Rangers with these lines, the assumption would still be that Bouchard will get the first-unit power play minutes, but his 5-vs-5 ice time will be limited as part of the changes.
This all comes after a game against the Minnesota Wild where Bouchard had three points, but was also on the ice for multiple goals against. In fact, he was largely responsible for the Wild coming back in the third period and scoring five goals in that frame to give the Wild the win and put the Oilers a 1-4-1 on the season. Bouchard has been productive offensively, but his defensive awareness has been lacking. The Oilers appear to be tired of allowing his gaffes to hurt the team in the win/loss column.
At the very least, playing Bouchard in sheltered minutes seems like the right way to start correcting whatever is going on in his game. This is not the same player who was incredible down the stretch last season as the Oilers made a run into the postseason and went a couple of rounds in the playoffs. Bouchard was among the team’s most productive players during that stretch and he can play both sides of the ice.
Part of the issue seems to be a new defensive structure the Oilers have put in place. It’s taking some time to adjust. It may not excuse Bouchard’s lack of defense, but it might help explain some of his early issues.
The Oilers Need to Turn Things Around
Without Connor McDavid in the lineup, the Oilers are expected to struggle a bit. Already off to an incredibly poor start, there’s no time for errors like the ones Bouchard — and to be fair, others, — are making.
Sportsnet color analyst Louie DeBrusk said of the way the team has played so far this season: “The players seem to think they know what to do, but they haven’t been in sync. It doesn’t matter what system you play, you have to protect the front of the net and they are not doing it. They are thinking too much and not reacting.”
Next: Senators’ Shane Pinto Suspended 41 Games Over NHL Gambling
More News
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Maple Leafs Gauging Market On Cost-Effective Top-6 Winger
There is speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at a top-six...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 21 hours ago
Canadiens Giving Young D-Man Golden Chance Post Savard’s Injury
Canadiens elevate young defenseman post-Savard injury, providing a golden opportunity for emerging talent to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Zadorov Calls Out Flames Players, Slams Former Coach Excuse
Nikita Zadrov blasted his Flames teammates for a lack of team play and called...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Ducks’ Controversial Plan for Leo Carlsson Ice Time in Question
The Anaheim Ducks have decided not to play rookie Leo Carlsson for a number...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Early Season NHL Scoring Leaders Shine: Three Key Takeaways
This season so far, four NHL players have registered 10 points or more. Who...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
NHL Lifts Pride Tape Ban, Hockey World Reacts After Messy Overstep
The NHL has rescinded its ban on Pride Tape and the hockey world is...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Scratching Fraser Minten Before Likely Goodbye
Fraser Minten, a promising Maple Leafs rookie will sit and watch as the team...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Heartbreaking News Strikes Jets’ Head Coach Rick Bowness
The Winnipeg Jets have shared concerning news regarding their head coach, Rick Bowness and...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Over Lightning
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime....
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Flames and Noah Hanifin Nearing Game-Changing Extension
The Calgary Flames and defenseman Noah Hanifin are on the brink of finalizing a...