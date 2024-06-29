What Did the Oilers Draft In Goaltender Eemil Vinni?

The Edmonton Oilers selected goaltender Eemil Vinni from JoKP of the Mestis league with the 64th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. This young prospect from Finland brings a unique skill set and potential that has caught the attention of many scouts and analysts. He was the number one-ranked European goalie in the Draft — according to NHL Central Scouting.

Despite not starting in the World Juniors, Vinni has been a standout for Finland’s U-20 national team. His performance in the U-20 competition has been impressive, earning him recognition as one of Finland’s best young goaltenders.

With the 64th overall selection in the 2024 #NHLDraft, the #Oilers select goaltender Eemil Vinni from @HIFKHockey.



???? Pasi Mennander#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/2khRsw3m1q — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 29, 2024

Vinni is described as a well-rounded goaltender known for his assertive playing style. Standing at 6-foot-2, he uses his size and excellent edgework to challenge shooters effectively. Unlike many young goalies, Vinni is not afraid to attack the puck and force opponents to make plays, often leading to mistakes by unprepared skaters. He is described as a goaltender who has a lot of movement in his game and might need to calm that down and bit and work on his positioning. Less is more might be one of the keys to describing what he needs to improve.

According to the draft guide at Elite Prospects:

“Vinni is possibly the goaltender with the highest ceiling of this year’s draft class. He combines his excellent skill set with a unique playing style that catches a lot of shooters by surprise. Cleaning up the finer details of his game and becoming stronger should go a long way to boost his chances of becoming a starting goalie in the NHL.”

How Long Before the Oilers See Eemil Vinni in the NHL?

Throughout his development in Finland’s junior leagues, Vinni has shown reliability and a steady progression in his performance. Although his numbers may not be extraordinary, his consistent play and significant ice time demonstrate his potential. Last season, he posted a 17-19-10 record with a 2.72 goals-against average (GAA) and a .892 save percentage (SV%) in 37 games. In the playoffs, he recorded a 3-4-0 record with a 3.13 GAA and a .867 SV%.

Eemil Vinni Edmonton Oilers draft

Scouting reports highlight Vinni’s high ceiling, with many believing he could become a starting NHL goaltender. That said, he’s going to be a longer-term prospect for the Oilers. As he continues to develop, Vinni will need time to refine his game further and gain more experience, potentially becoming an NHL backup before eventually claiming a starting role.

The Oilers’ selection of Eemil Vinni is a testament to their long-term vision and commitment to developing talent. While goaltenders typically take longer to mature, Vinni’s potential and unique playing style make him a promising addition to Edmonton’s prospect pool.

Next: NHL Free Agency: Which Key Contributors Will the Oilers Keep?