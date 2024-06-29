What Did the Oilers Draft In Goaltender Eemil Vinni?

The Edmonton Oilers selected goaltender Eemil Vinni from JoKP of the Mestis league with the 64th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. This young prospect from Finland brings a unique skill set and potential that has caught the attention of many scouts and analysts. He was the number one-ranked European goalie in the Draft — according to NHL Central Scouting.
Despite not starting in the World Juniors, Vinni has been a standout for Finland’s U-20 national team. His performance in the U-20 competition has been impressive, earning him recognition as one of Finland’s best young goaltenders.
Vinni is described as a well-rounded goaltender known for his assertive playing style. Standing at 6-foot-2, he uses his size and excellent edgework to challenge shooters effectively. Unlike many young goalies, Vinni is not afraid to attack the puck and force opponents to make plays, often leading to mistakes by unprepared skaters. He is described as a goaltender who has a lot of movement in his game and might need to calm that down and bit and work on his positioning. Less is more might be one of the keys to describing what he needs to improve.
According to the draft guide at Elite Prospects:
“Vinni is possibly the goaltender with the highest ceiling of this year’s draft class. He combines his excellent skill set with a unique playing style that catches a lot of shooters by surprise. Cleaning up the finer details of his game and becoming stronger should go a long way to boost his chances of becoming a starting goalie in the NHL.”
How Long Before the Oilers See Eemil Vinni in the NHL?
Throughout his development in Finland’s junior leagues, Vinni has shown reliability and a steady progression in his performance. Although his numbers may not be extraordinary, his consistent play and significant ice time demonstrate his potential. Last season, he posted a 17-19-10 record with a 2.72 goals-against average (GAA) and a .892 save percentage (SV%) in 37 games. In the playoffs, he recorded a 3-4-0 record with a 3.13 GAA and a .867 SV%.
Scouting reports highlight Vinni’s high ceiling, with many believing he could become a starting NHL goaltender. That said, he’s going to be a longer-term prospect for the Oilers. As he continues to develop, Vinni will need time to refine his game further and gain more experience, potentially becoming an NHL backup before eventually claiming a starting role.
The Oilers’ selection of Eemil Vinni is a testament to their long-term vision and commitment to developing talent. While goaltenders typically take longer to mature, Vinni’s potential and unique playing style make him a promising addition to Edmonton’s prospect pool.
Next: NHL Free Agency: Which Key Contributors Will the Oilers Keep?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL Free Agency: Which Key Contributors Will the Oilers Keep?
Several Edmonton Oilers will test free agency this off-season. With some notable names, the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Reportedly Exploring Trade Market For Nazem Kadri
Nazem Kadri has five years remaining on his contract. He also has a no-movement...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Steven Stamkos Heads to Free Agency, No Deal With Lightning
Steven Stamkos is reportedly heading to NHL free agency as the Lightning and the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Flyers Buying Out Rest of Cam Atkinson’s Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed veteran winger Cam Atkinson on waivers and announced they...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Trade Andrew Mangiapane To The Washington Capitals
The Calgary Flames have traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals in exchange...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canucks Re-Sign Dakota Joshua To 4-Year Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract with an...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
NY Rangers Ask Jacob Trouba for 15-Team No-Trade List
The New York Rangers have reportedly asked defenseman Jacob Trouba for his 15-Team No-Trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Team Confirms Ken Holland Not Returning As Edmonton Oilers GM
Ken Holland is likely to retire or join another organization's front office staff. He...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Summer Goalie Plans: Jack Campbell Buyout & a Veteran Signing
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly addressing their goaltending this summer with a Jack Campbell...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ 2023-24 Season: A Memorable Record-Breaking Ride
Despite the outcome the Edmonton Oilers had a unforgettable season filled with many broken...