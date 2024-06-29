Oilers Going Down to Wire On Jack Campbell, Prioritizing Trade

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a pivotal decision regarding goaltender Jack Campbell as the NHL’s free agency period looms. Despite expectations of a buyout, the Oilers are actively pursuing trade options for Campbell. According to recent reports, the Oilers are prepared to go down to the wire in their efforts to move him, viewing a trade as their preferred outcome over a buyout.

Expect the Oilers to go right down to the wire with Jack Campbell. They’ve made it clear that a trade is the preference. A buyout is a secondary option. https://t.co/rAza2LXQap — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) June 29, 2024

Puck Pedia highlighted the upcoming deadlines, noting that players can be placed on waivers for buyout purposes as late as Sunday, with Monday being the critical date for an immediate buyout if cleared. This indicates the Oilers are working the phones on Saturday, aiming to potentially include Campbell in a larger trade deal or find a team willing to acquire him with Edmonton retaining part of his salary or offering a sweetener in the deal.

Fans had anticipated a buyout scenario for Campbell, considering it a likely outcome unless a trade opportunity emerged miraculously. The financial implications of a buyout would save the Oilers significant salary cap space over the next three years. It would also give Edmonton a realistic chance to sign all of their pending UFAs, something Jeff Jackson said he was aiming to do when he spoke to media on Friday.

The Edmonton Oilers are trying to trade Jack Campbell at the NHL Draft

Can the Oilers Get Out From Under the Campbell Contract?

Campbell’s tenure in Edmonton has been scrutinized, with critics citing it as a costly signing error. The Oilers are now navigating the complexities of the goaltending market with plenty of movement at the draft on Friday and Saturday.

As the situation evolves, Edmonton remains focused on securing the best possible outcome regarding Campbell, whether through trade negotiations or the buyout process if necessary.

