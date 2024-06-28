NHL Free Agency: Which Key Contributors Will the Oilers Keep?

With free agency right around the corner, many Edmonton Oilers players are pending unrestricted free agents. As some important names test-free agency, the Oilers look to retain some vital components to their 2023-24 roster. Who are these Oilers that could be walking away? So too, who will the team make a priority to keep?

Some notable names run the risk of leaving the Edmonton Oilers organization. The penalty-killing duo that helped the Oilers successfully kill off 48 of their last 49 penalties could be finding some new homes. Both Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown blossomed into defensive powerhouses on the penalty kill this season. They made a team known for their offensive prowess into a defensive brick wall.

Brown implied earlier this week that he wouldn’t want to be anything but an Oiler: “This is where I want to be. My heart is here.”

Another notable name hitting the market is Warren Foegele. The 20-goal scorer plays a crucial role in the Oilers system. Foegele, a flexible player, often finds himself all over the lineup. His valuable lineup flexibility and offensive success led to Foegele being a vital part of the Oilers’ ever-changing lines.

All three players acquired at the trade deadline may be wearing some new colors come October. Sam Carrick and Adam Henrique have spent little time with the Oilers, yet they made some significant impacts throughout their tenure. They add a much-needed boost to the depth of the Oilers. The final trade deadline acquisition in Troy Stecher could also leave the Oilers organization. Stecher, who underwent successful ankle surgery during the playoffs, only played seven games with the Oilers.

The Oilers already re-upped goaltender Calvin Pickard. They signed him to a two-year deal at $1 million per season.

A couple more names hit the market as Corey Perry, Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner can see what teams show interest. Desharnais made huge strides in his development this season and could play a significant role on the Edmonton Oilers back end. The former Art Ross trophy winner in Perry only played 55 games, including the playoffs with the Oilers. Additionally, Ganger, who is dubbed ‘Papa Oiler,’ may retire this offseason after a career of 1043 games. He says he wants to keep playing, but it’s not clear he’ll get an offer.

Restricted Free Agents of the Oilers

The two notable restricted free agents come in the form of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. Both players made some huge leaps in development during the playoffs. Broberg, a defenseman who is yet to play a full season in the NHL, was called up in the middle of the Western Conference Finals. In a high-stress environment, Broberg looked calm, an exciting new development for the Oilers. A similar story goes for Holloway. The Calgary native was called up a week before the playoffs and fought his way onto the playoff roster and hasn’t looked back once.

Without a doubt, the Oilers have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. Despite the heartbreaking end to a historic season, it’s clear to see that the Oilers have a cup-winning caliber team. The question now is, how many players can the Oilers retain this offseason? And if for the players they can’t keep who will replace them?

