Oilers Stage Big Comeback, Beat Devils 6-3 With 3rd Period Flurry

In a remarkable run of three goals in quick succession, the Edmonton Oilers secured a crucial 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. The win marked the end of a three-game losing streak. The game took a thrilling twist as Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Adam Erne netted three goals in a breathtaking 69-second span during the third period – a performance that ranks as the second-fastest trio of goals this season, only trailing the Red Wings’ feat on December 7 (0:49). This is the second time the Oilers beat the Devils this season.

The Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Zach Hyman line showcased their offensive prowess in a remarkable comeback. It’s clear this will be a line the Oilers continued to run with moving forward. They are simply too good to be split up.

???? A W IN NJ ????



The #Oilers defeat the Devils by a score of 6-3. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/9xpkUMa7Ls — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 22, 2023

This win also highlighted significant milestones for the Oilers, as it marked the 23rd time in franchise history that they managed to avoid taking a penalty in a game. With an 8-13-2 record when shorthanded zero times, the team demonstrated discipline and defensive strength.

Oilers Beat Devils In About 6 Minutes of a 60-Minute Game

According to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, when examining the advanced statistics from Natural Stattrick, the Oilers dominated possession with a CF% of 85.71 (30/5), an SF% of 84.21 (16/3), and an xGF% of 89.26. That said, it wasn’t all great. The first and the third period was strong for Edmonton. In the second, the Oilers outshot the Devils, but New Jersey scored twice to take the lead. Coming out for the third, the Oilers were on a mission. Their dominance was led by McLeod, RNH, McDavid.

Ryan McLeod Connor McDavid Ryan Nugent Hopkins Oilers

Ryan McLeod emerged as a standout performer, contributing two crucial goals to the team’s success. Sam Gagner, RNH, and McDavid each secured two points in an impressive offensive display. Adam Erne, scoring his first goal as an Oiler, added to the team’s offensive firepower.

A Few Issues for the Oilers Going Into the Rangers Game on Friday

Unfortunately, there is some injury worry going into the second of a back-to-back. Sam Gagner took a a high stick and didn’t return for the third. Derek Ryan also was on the receiving end of a nasty hit late in the game. He looked to be in pain coming off the ice. It’s not clear yet if either will be in the lineup Friday night.

Despite a challenging second period, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch commended the team’s resilience and praised their efforts in the third period. The victory serves as a much-needed boost for the Oilers as they continue their season campaign.

Next: New Signs From Campbell’s Family He’s Not Returning to Oilers