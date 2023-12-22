Trade Winds Blow: 3 Teams Eye Elias Lindholm Pre-NHL Deadline

The NHL trade freeze has offered an opportunity to closely look at some of the names who may be targets heading into the March 8 trade deadline. Among the names worth watching is Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames. Talk has intensified regarding the forward with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN saying there could be three frontrunners to acquire his services.

The Flames have already made pivotal decisions on some of their 2024 unrestricted free agents. They traded both Tyler Toffoli and Nikita Zadorov. They re-signed Mikael Backlund. There was some belief that the team would prioritize signing Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, and Lindholm, but the storyline may have changed. Lindholm, a standout player, remains a crucial piece without a contract beyond this season. He may not get one.

Elias Lindholm Calgary Flames rumors

Pierre LeBrun reveals growing interest from three notable teams: the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, and Carolina Hurricanes.

More About the Three Teams Looking at Lindholm

The Bruins have confirmed “some level of interest,” with a need for a top-six center. Ever since Patrice Bergeron left, Boston has been looking for someone who can step in and offer a solid two-way presence.

The Avalanche, despite no specific inquiry, have positioned themselves for a big move after clearing cap space. It is believed by many that the Tomas Tatar trade was done to open flexibility to make a move.

Related: Avalanche Silently Targeting Elias Lindholm for Trade With Flames?

Finally, the Hurricanes, while a logical fit, face challenges due to owner Tom Dundon’s historical reluctance to invest in rental players. They have goaltending issues to figure out and some of their own pending UFAs that will require attention.

Ray Ferraro of TSN also noted that two or three teams are very interested in Lindholm. They could be waiting for Lindholm to up his numbers and do a bit more offensively before pulling the trigger on a deal.

Can Bruins and Avalanche Give Flames What They Need?

Both the Bruins and Avalanche require a top-six center, and Lindholm seems to fit the bill perfectly. Boston’s thin prospect pipeline and salary cap constraints pose challenges, making the acquisition a strategic decision. On the other hand, the Avalanche, despite acquiring Ryan Johansen, are in need of a more impactful presence on their second line for another Stanley Cup run.

The Flames aren’t out of the playoff race yet. They too may want to know that they aren’t in the mix before making a trade to remove one of the assets that will get them to the dance.

As the trade rumors intensify, Lindholm’s destination remains uncertain, leaving hockey enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the resolution of this high-stakes NHL drama.

Next: Maple Leafs’ Samsonov May Be Sent to AHL Post NHL Roster Freeze