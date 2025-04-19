Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Sign Ty Emberson to 2-Year Extension
The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Ty Emberson to a two-year contract extension, worth $1.3 million per season.
Emberson, 24, played 76 games in his first season with the team, tallying 13 points and averaging 15:07 of ice time per game. He capped off the regular season with his first game-winning goal and multi-point game in a 3-0 win over his former team, the San Jose Sharks.
Emberson was acquired in a trade from the Sharks for Cody Ceci. It was a cap-management move with the Oilers hoping that a relatively inexperienced Emberson had the potential to be a regular in the lineup. The ceiling was that he might be a top-four defenseman. Emeberson did a solid job, even if he didn’t play all 82 games.
Emberson found his groove on the team’s penalty kill. He was among the top Oilers’ defencemen in shorthanded ice time and finished among the team leaders in hits, takeaways, and blocked shots as his role steadily increased.
There was talk that Edmonton was looking at an extension for Emberson ahead of the calendar turning on 2025. The plan must have changed; the team waiting to see how he would finish the season. This will be viewed as a solid signing, securing a regular contributor at an affordable price tag.
