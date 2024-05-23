Dallas Stars head coach Pete Deboer announced on Friday that Roope Hintz will not be ready to go for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. That is a significant break for the Edmonton Oilers as Hintz is one of the Stars’ top offensive performers. If the Oilers can take advantage of his absence and steal a game on the road in this series, Edmonton can take home-ice advantage.
The Stars have lost the opening game of both of their previous series’ versus The Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche.
Clearly, the Stars are not just Hintz. But, as deep as the Stars are, Hintz was a 30-goal scorer for them and had six points in 11 playoff games.
Hintz is still day-to-day and, as per DeBoer, “getting closer, hopeful for Game 2.” Hintz, 27, suffered an upper-body injury in Game 4 of the Stars’ second-round series against the Avalanche and has not played since.
The Oilers have struggled against the Stars this season, so any advantage the team can get, they’ll take. Edmonton is the underdog in this series as the Stars finished first in the West and might be the deepest team in the NHL.
One Less Dynamic Forward for Oilers to Worry About
The Oilers have the more elite-level talent and without Hintz, the Stars are down another dynamic forward — something they already lack when compared to the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Stars have been scoring by committee, with defenseman Miro Heiskanen leading their team in points.
The Oilers and Stars will kick off their Western Conference Final matchup on Thursday night in Dallas. The Stars are the early betting favorites coming out of the regular season as the best team in the West.
Next: New Jersey Devils Name Sheldon Keefe Their New Head Coach
More News
-
Dallas Stars/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Catch Significant Break Heading Into Game 1 vs. Stars
The Dallas Stars will be without a key player in their lineup for Thursday's...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Part Ways with Asst. Coach Marc Savard, Likely Joins Leafs
Marc Savard will be leaving the Calgary Flames after being an Assistant Coach with...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Johnny Gaudreau Has Found His Game At The World Championship
Johnny Gaudreau has found his game at the World Championship. Does he still have...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Trotz Reacts to Mitch Marner Trade Rumors to Nashville
Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz reacts to Mitch Marner trade rumors when asked directly...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Historic Playoff Run: Next Up, Miro Heiskanen
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard is having a historic playoff Run. Can he keep...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Quiet Leader: Nugent-Hopkins Elevates Game in Playoffs
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has significantly improved his playoff performances and production in the 2024 playoffs.
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Mitch Marner Changes Stance on Trade from Maple Leafs
New reports suggest that Mitch Marner is not totally against a trade out of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Boeser Out For Canucks, Will Not Play In Game 7 vs Oilers
Brock Boeser has been dealing with blood clotting issues. He has been ruled out...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 5 days ago
Hurricanes Sign Rod Brind’Amour to Multi-Year Extension
Reports are that Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour has signed a long-term extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Bottom Six Underperformance a Major Concern vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers bottom six have underperformed in the playoffs, but kinds of impact...