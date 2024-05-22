Sheldon Keefe has been named the new head coach of the New Jersey Devils, Sportsnet and TSN confirmed on Wednesday. The news was first broken by Spittin’ Chiclets host Rear Admiral. Darren Dreger of TSN reports it is a four-year contract for Keefe in New Jersey.

Pierre LeBrun notes that the Devils are expected to make the Keefe hire official tomorrow. Keefe had a two-year extension kicking in with the Leafs next season but the Devils ripped that up and signed him to a fresh four-year deal. LeBrun is reporting that Keefe got a raise over what the two-year extension would have paid.

Sheldon Keefe has been hired as the head coach of the New Jersey Devils pic.twitter.com/V3BGEvRDJb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 22, 2024

Keefe, 43, coached the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2019 to 2024, succeeding Mike Babcock. He led the team to a 15–4–1 record in his first 20 games, the best start for a head coach in the team’s history. Unfortunately, he had a poor record in the postseason and the organization chose to make a change, firing him before a signed extension kicked in next season.

Keefe worked with a talented roster including Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares. Despite achieving a .622 points percentage or higher each season, Keefe failed to advance past the first round four times and lost in the second round to the Florida Panthers in 2023, who then reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Keefe Gets a Coveted Coaching Job

Emily Kaplan of ESPN wrote, “New Jersey was one of the hottest coaching vacancies and I’m told Sheldon Keefe was NJ’s top candidate once he became available.”She adds, “NJ liked Keefe’s communication & ability to work w/ other departments. The Devils also loved Keefe’s experience in Toronto working with a young core.”

The Devils are poised for a playoff run in 2024-25 with young stars like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, and veterans Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton. Securing a top goaltender this offseason could ensure Keefe’s success with the team.

