Sheldon Keefe has been named the new head coach of the New Jersey Devils, Sportsnet and TSN confirmed on Wednesday. The news was first broken by Spittin’ Chiclets host Rear Admiral. Darren Dreger of TSN reports it is a four-year contract for Keefe in New Jersey.
Pierre LeBrun notes that the Devils are expected to make the Keefe hire official tomorrow. Keefe had a two-year extension kicking in with the Leafs next season but the Devils ripped that up and signed him to a fresh four-year deal. LeBrun is reporting that Keefe got a raise over what the two-year extension would have paid.
Keefe, 43, coached the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2019 to 2024, succeeding Mike Babcock. He led the team to a 15–4–1 record in his first 20 games, the best start for a head coach in the team’s history. Unfortunately, he had a poor record in the postseason and the organization chose to make a change, firing him before a signed extension kicked in next season.
Keefe worked with a talented roster including Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares. Despite achieving a .622 points percentage or higher each season, Keefe failed to advance past the first round four times and lost in the second round to the Florida Panthers in 2023, who then reached the Stanley Cup Final.
Keefe Gets a Coveted Coaching Job
Emily Kaplan of ESPN wrote, “New Jersey was one of the hottest coaching vacancies and I’m told Sheldon Keefe was NJ’s top candidate once he became available.”She adds, “NJ liked Keefe’s communication & ability to work w/ other departments. The Devils also loved Keefe’s experience in Toronto working with a young core.”
The Devils are poised for a playoff run in 2024-25 with young stars like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, and veterans Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton. Securing a top goaltender this offseason could ensure Keefe’s success with the team.
Next: Why the Maple Leafs Won’t Need Crystal Ball with Berube
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 hours ago
Flames Part Ways with Asst. Coach Marc Savard, Likely Joins Leafs
Marc Savard will be leaving the Calgary Flames after being an Assistant Coach with...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 8 hours ago
Johnny Gaudreau Has Found His Game At The World Championship
Johnny Gaudreau has found his game at the World Championship. Does he still have...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Trotz Reacts to Mitch Marner Trade Rumors to Nashville
Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz reacts to Mitch Marner trade rumors when asked directly...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Historic Playoff Run: Next Up, Miro Heiskanen
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard is having a historic playoff Run. Can he keep...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Quiet Leader: Nugent-Hopkins Elevates Game in Playoffs
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has significantly improved his playoff performances and production in the 2024 playoffs.
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Mitch Marner Changes Stance on Trade from Maple Leafs
New reports suggest that Mitch Marner is not totally against a trade out of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Boeser Out For Canucks, Will Not Play In Game 7 vs Oilers
Brock Boeser has been dealing with blood clotting issues. He has been ruled out...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Hurricanes Sign Rod Brind’Amour to Multi-Year Extension
Reports are that Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour has signed a long-term extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Bottom Six Underperformance a Major Concern vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers bottom six have underperformed in the playoffs, but kinds of impact...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
What Makes Craig Berube’s Formula a Winner in Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs have their new head coach. That's Craig Berube. What does...