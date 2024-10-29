Flyers Could End Tortorella’s Coaching Career in Rare Move

The Philadelphia Flyers’ dismal start to the 2024-25 season, with a record of 2-6-1, has put head coach John Tortorella under the microscope. He’s made constant line changes, tried different combinations, and struggled to find scoring. He’s aware of the criticism. All that said, being part of the leadership trio of Daniel Briere and Keith Jones, Tortorella’s future with the organization is probably secure. But, does that mean his position as the coach is? And, should the Flyers bring in someone else, does that suggest Torts’ coaching career is over?

Tortorella is one of the most decorated, yet polarizing coaches in the NHL. He’s been everywhere, won everything, and been on the receiving end of all sorts of backlash. That said, the Flyers like him, believe his style of playing the game is integral to their new direction, and they’re committed to him. At the same time, the team hasn’t been good for some time, particularly since the moment he had issues with captain Sean Couturier. Needless to say, things in Philadelphia have gone sideways.

Now, with the team wanting to take the next steps in their rebuild and looking for better results, if Torts can’t get the team to play his way and put some wins on the board, someone else might have to start calling the shots.

Tortorella Isn’t Getting Fired, Per Say

Because he’s got what looks to be a lifetime-standing job in Philadelphia, Tortorella wouldn’t be leaving the Flyers if he were replaced. Instead, the organization would simply move him into the front office, effectively bringing an end to his coaching career.

Frankly, Tortorella is unlikely to be fired outright. Unless he didn’t want to transition into a front-office role as part of a broader organizational shift, he would have to quit and search out a coaching gig elsewhere. Are there any teams left willing to give him a look?

First of all, he’s got a deal with the Flyers until the end of the 2025-26 season. He’s unlikely to walk away from the guaranteed money. Second, his recent decisions, including scratching Couturier, have raised eyebrows about how he handles his players. Briere should take some of the criticism for not making significant roster changes during the offseason, but Torts is the man who directly takes the heat when the team underperforms.

Does Tortorella Say Goodbye to Coaching If Things Get Worse for the Flyers?

If the Flyers’ fortunes do not improve soon, it’s possible that Tortorella could be moved into a front-office position as a way to retain his influence within the organization while allowing for a fresh coaching perspective. The team might not be at a point where they are making that kind of decision yet, but it might not be far off.

John Tortorella’s coaching career might end in Philadelphia

Interestingly, Tortorella would probably be involved in that decision, should it ever need to be made. As much as the Flyers may eventually believe he’s not the man best suited to be behind the bench, Torts is in a unique position where he’ll ultimately get to make the final call.

In a way, he’s like a coach that has a no-move clause. If he waives it, he’ll take work somewhere else with the team. If he doesn’t, the Flyers will probably be OK to let him play out his contract and then retire from coaching.

