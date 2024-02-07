Tarasenko Makes Another Agency Change Ahead of Possible Trade

For the second time in seven months, Vladimir Tarasenko is switching agents. The first time came while he was trying to get a contract this past offseason and struggled to find a team willing to give him a multi-year deal. Now, he’s looking at getting new representatives to either help him facilitate a trade and the deadline talks that come with it.

The pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) winger for the Ottawa Senators has made another significant move before what could be a big few weeks. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that Tarasenko is now represented by Craig Oster of Newport Sports, adding a layer of intrigue to the looming trade discussions as the March 8 deadline approaches. Notably, Tarasenko carries a full no-trade clause (NTC), giving him a say in any potential move.

This move marks the latest addition to Oster’s client roster at Newport Sports, which already includes notable players like Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris, Erik Brannstrom, Tyler Kleven, Jiri Smejkal, and Lassi Thomson.

Can a New Agency Help Tarasenko at the Trade Deadline?

Tarasenko’s availability on the trade market is expected to create significant interest, given his reputation as one of the best wingers available. The uncertainty surrounding his future in Ottawa, coupled with the impending trade deadline, is likely to make his storyline an interesting one to watch. Is there a team that sees him as a valuable rental? Is he too expensive and indecisive? Or, is he looking to wind up in a place where he’s got a chance to secure an extension?

The fact that Tarasenko possesses a full NTC means he controls most of the trade discussions. And, it could be that he wanted an agent who could help him navigate that part of his short-term future.

Senators General Manager, Steve Staios is approaching his first trade deadline as the GM and he’s already said he’s looking to make moves. Trading a player like Tarasenko, while navigating the player’s NTC requirements, will be a challenge. The Senators are a team that wants to compete. It’s why they added Tarasenko in the first place. But, they’ve struggled this season and a retool seems to be in order.

Tarasenko has 13 goals and 33 points in 45 games this season. He’s still a valuable piece that could help a contending team. When asked about a Tarsenko trade, “It’s certainly something we’ll continue to take a look at,” Senators general manager Steve Staios told reporters last week.

