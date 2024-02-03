As the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 8, the Edmonton Oilers, (as are other teams) are learning the price to acquire top-tier players is going to be high. The prices paid for Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan might change what the Oilers can do, but a prominent name in trade discussions is Anaheim Ducks’ forward Adam Henrique. The Oilers are rumored to have interest.
Recent reports from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period highlight Henrique as one of the most sought-after players this year. Both the Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are rumored to be interested in acquiring the veteran center. Known for his crafty net-front scoring and hockey intelligence, the 33-year-old has garnered attention despite criticisms of his footspeed and defensive capabilities.
While Henrique has spent considerable time on the penalty kill, the Ducks have struggled in this aspect. They rank 25th in the league. Edmonton has turned their special teams around this season, so it may not be critical he contributes there. So too, it remains to be seen how Henrique would fit into the lineup of either the Oilers, who recently acquired Corey Perry and who already boast a ton of forward depth.
What Are Insiders and Media Saying About Henrique and the Oilers?
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff suggested that the Oilers might juggle things around to make a deal work. One suggestion was to keep Ryan McLeod on the wing or form potent offensive combinations with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Meanwhile, others have weighed in on Henrique to Edmonton.
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes:
Henrique is a consistent player who is currently ripping it up for the Anaheim Ducks. His scoring rates at five-on-five have been quality for the last five seasons. He is a reliable player, can move to the wing and plays on both special teams. He is less famous than the names above him on this list, but Henrique would be a quality fit for Edmonton.
David Pagnotta notes:
Adam Henrique will be a popular guy over the next four-to-six weeks. The Anaheim Ducks are collecting information and trade calls, and as I reported earlier this month, there seems to be a willingness to move him well in advance of the trade deadline. If the Ducks eat half his deal and are willing to take a contract back on top of it, I think the Edmonton Oilers could pursue.
Having signed a five-year, $29M contract with the Ducks, Henrique has a cap hit of $5.825 million per season. That poses a possible issue for the Oilers. But, the Ducks also have plenty of cap space to retain 50%. Henrique has been a consistent performer in his 14th NHL season. He has registered 15 goals, 17 assists, and 32 points in 48 games.
