Montreal Canadiens veteran forward Brendan Gallagher recently spoke about the team’s belief that they are ready to compete for a playoff spot. However, he emphasized that words alone won’t get the team there. The Canadiens need to perform on the ice. In his candid comments, Gallagher laid out what the Canadiens needed to do to achieve their goal. At the same time, he reflected on the current state of the team’s consistency.

His interview can be seen in the video below.

For Gallagher, It’s Time His Team Backed Up Talk with Action

Gallagher didn’t mince words when discussing the Canadiens’ aspirations. He believes the team can compete for a playoff spot, but it’s time for them to demonstrate that potential. According to Gallagher, talking about where they want to be is not enough. If his team is serious about competing with the best, they must show it with their play.

“When we talk about wanting to be a certain place, wanting to be a team competing for a playoff spot, it’s time to go on the ice and show that we deserve that and are capable of that,” Gallagher stated in the video. He noted that the belief is there in the locker room. It’s now up to the team to prove they’re a playoff contender.

Gallagher Believes the Canadiens Are Learning the Details of Winning

One of the areas Gallagher touched on was the importance of understanding the details that go into winning games. The Canadiens have been in positions to win—even when not playing their best hockey. However, they have struggled to close out those opportunities. Gallagher emphasized that the team must sharpen its focus on the small details that separate winning from losing in the NHL.

Brendan Gallagher says the Canadiens are ready to make a move towards the playoffs.

“We’ve had a couple of games at home where we were in a position to win, but we failed to do so,” Gallagher said. “Understanding the little details that go into winning and how difficult it is, but at the same time, if you play to your team’s capability, it becomes much easier.”

For the Canadiens, Consistency Is a Key

Another issue Gallagher highlighted was the Canadiens’ lack of consistency. While emotions and effort haven’t been a problem for the team, they’ve struggled to find a consistent rhythm throughout their lineup. Gallagher remains hopeful that consistency will come, but he stressed that it won’t happen just by talking about it. As he repeated, winning requires putting in the work. Although Gallagher didn’t mention it, goalie Sam Montembeault has had great games but hasn’t always been on top of his game every time.

“I don’t think emotions have been a problem, to be honest. I think it’s just been consistency,” Gallagher explained. “Throughout our lineup, we just haven’t been able to find a consistent group right now, and I think it’s going to come, but it doesn’t come just by talking about it. We’ve got to put in the work.”

The Bottom Line: Can the Canadiens Turn Their Beliefs into Results?

Gallagher’s message is clear. The Canadiens believe they can compete for a playoff spot, but belief alone won’t get them there. They must prove it with consistent play and attention to detail. Gallagher’s comments suggest a team that understands the challenges ahead but is determined to rise to the occasion.

Can the Canadiens turn their confidence into results? Or will they continue to struggle with consistency as the season progresses? Time will tell if they can back up their words with playoff-caliber hockey.

