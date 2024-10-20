Jets Prospect Kevin He Off To Impressive Start To OHL Season

As the Ontario Hockey League kicks off its third week, the young season has already revealed plenty of excitement. Notably, there have been some thrilling surprises, especially with the scoring leaders. After eight games, Winnipeg Jets’ 2024 draft pick Kevin He currently leads the OHL in scoring with 18 points. With nine goals, he is also second in goal scoring, trailing only the highly touted 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa.

CHL notebook: Jets prospect He off to fast starthttps://t.co/8G9tcapJkb — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) October 19, 2024

Last summer, the Jets made history by selecting him in the fourth round, making him the highest-drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history. Winnipeg traded up to secure the Niagara IceDogs winger.

He’s Background

Kevin He was born in Beijing and moved to Montreal at around five years old. His father studied abroad in Moncton, New Brunswick, where he became enthusiastic about hockey. Before the family’s move to Canada, He started skating in Beijing. However, he could only learn in malls, as there weren’t any accessible rinks during his childhood. He then pursued his minor hockey in the Greater Toronto Area.

There, he evolved into the 25th overall selection in the 2022 OHL Draft. The 2006-born forward is a highly skilled winger with a great hockey IQ and a quick and deceptive release. His ability to create off offensive zone turnovers makes He an offensive threat even when his team is forechecking. He describes himself as a hardworking forward with a chip on his shoulder.

Kevin He Winnipeg Jets

He’s journey to having his name called by an NHL organization on draft day just shows how globally the game has grown. Since leaving his hometown, China has welcomed a KHL team, established in 2016. In 2015, after Beijing won hosting rights to the 2022 Winter Games, the Chinese government unveiled a winter sports development plan aimed at establishing 650 ice skating rinks and over 800 ski resorts by 2022.

So far, it appears the Winnipeg Jets have gotten incredible value with their pick in Kevin He. This only adds more depth to their already deep pool of offensive prospects including Brad Lambert, Chaz Lucius, Nikita Chibrikov, Colby Barlow and recently acquired Brayden Yager.

Next: 4 Takeaways: Jets Dominate Sharks in Easy 8-3 Win