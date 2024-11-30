Nikolaj Ehlers “Not Good” Injury Update: Jets Fall to Vegas

The Winnipeg Jets suffered a double blow on Friday night, losing 4-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights and potentially losing forward Nikolaj Ehlers to injury. The update on Ehlers after the game is that he’s day-to-day, but the coach said it was not good.

Ehlers exited the game in the first period after a collision with Pavel Dorofeyev during a power play. Although the play didn’t appear serious, Ehlers was in visible pain, briefly sitting on the bench before heading down the tunnel with team staff. The winger slammed his stick in frustration and appeared to favor his leg, signaling the extent of his discomfort.

Jets interim head coach Scott Arniel provided an update postgame:

“He’s day-to-day. Not good, obviously. We’ll just wait and see and get him looked at. We’ll get to Dallas and see where we’re at. I don’t know 100%. Lower body right now and we’ll just see how he is (Saturday) and after that.”

Ehlers’ injury adds to Winnipeg’s struggles on their current road trip, where they’ve now fallen to 2-3-0. Known for his speed and offensive spark, Ehlers’ absence could leave a significant void in the lineup. While the Jets built a solid cushion with their strong start to the season, fans are beginning to worry that the team might start trending in the wrong direction. With uncertainty surrounding Ehlers, concerns about further setbacks are mounting.

Speculation has already begun about whether the Jets might consider calling up Nikita Chibrikov if Ehlers is sidelined for an extended period.

The Jets Facing Their First Real Test of the Season

The loss to Vegas marks another frustrating setback for Winnipeg, who have been searching for consistency in their past few games. With one game remaining on the road trip, the Jets face a critical test in Dallas as they hope to rebound and get clarity on Ehlers’ status.

Nikolaj Ehlers leaves the game with an injury for the Jets

For now, the Jets will await further updates on Ehlers, hoping the day-to-day update means his absence will be brief, lasting no more than a game or two.

