Nick Robertson Requests Trade from Toronto Maple Leafs

In a twist that may not seem like a big surprise based on the way his career has gone with the Toronto Maple Leafs, sources report that restricted free agent Nick Robertson has no plans to re-sign with the team this summer. Further to that, Chris Johnston of TSN is reporting that Robertson has informed the team of his desire to be traded.

This news comes as Robertson’s entry-level contract is set to expire.

Sources say that RFA Nick Robertson has no plans to re-sign with the #leafs this summer and has informed the team that he would like to be traded. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2024

Early reactions from Maple Leafs fans to the news aren’t favorable towards the organization. The belief seems to be that former coaches, namely Sheldon Keefe, were so focused on Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Morgan Rielly that Robertson’s development was ignored. Speaking with The Hockey News last year, Robertson expressed his frustration with the constant shuffling he experienced while the club managed its salary cap.

The 22-year-old forward has dealt with injuries and frequent moves between the AHL and NHL. While some of these moves were performance-based, others were purely strategic, as his contract allowed the team to move him without risking exposure to waivers. It’s the latter that Robertson has likely grown tired of. Wanting more opportunity and to play for an organization that believes in his ability, it will be intriguing to see where this news leads.

Robertson Can Be a Steal for Someone if the Leafs Trade Him

Despite these challenges as he develops, Robertson has shown considerable promise at the NHL level. At just 22 years old, his potential is the biggest draw for a team that might consider making a play for his services. Furthermore, his status as an RFA means he won’t demand a hefty contract.

Nick Robertson Maple Leafs

One issue might be that Toronto could get a bit stubborn when it comes to their ask for the forward. If they are willing to move on and take a fair return, his ceiling and the ask make him an attractive option for several teams looking to add young talent with NHL experience. Expect there to be a lot of tire-kicking on Robertson as free agency gets underway.

As the Maple Leafs deal with Robertson’s trade request, it will interesting to see how the trade discussions unfold and which team ultimately secures Robertson’s services.

