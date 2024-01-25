Nick Bonino To Be Placed On Waivers By NY Rangers

In a significant and somewhat surprising roster move, it is being reported by multiple sources that the New York Rangers will place veteran forward Nick Bonino on NHL waivers. The move was confirmed by the team’s PR department and it comes of the heels of a conversation Bonino had with both his coach and GM. A decision was made following that talk.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes:

Bonino has played 868 games in his NHL career and is due respect. Has not been in AHL since 11/12. But the hierarchy has to be ruthless if the Rangers have a chance at making a run. Placing the veteran on waivers is an indication that Drury recognizes that.

#NYR expected to place Nick Bonino on waivers this afternoon. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 25, 2024

Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “It’s not clear what will happen if Nick Bonino clears waivers tomorrow. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said he couldn’t comment on that because he’s not sure of Bonino’s intentions at this time. He called it a “tough day.””

The 35-year-old forward, a two-time Stanley Cup champion during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, joined the Rangers on a one-year, $800,000 deal in the offseason. However, Bonino has struggled to find his offensive rhythm this season, tallying just one goal and five points in 45 games.

While his current season statistics might not be dazzling, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli expressed skepticism about Bonino passing through waivers without being claimed by another team. With an extensive career spanning 868 NHL games and featuring stints with seven different teams, including the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, and Nashville Predators, Bonino’s experience and championship pedigree make him an intriguing option for potential suitors.

The Rangers Must Have Seen Something In Bonino, Or Had Too Much Depth

The decision to place Bonino on waivers follows his recent healthy scratch on Jan. 20 during the Rangers’ 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Head coach Peter Laviolette, addressing the situation, emphasized the challenges of such decisions in coaching and praised Bonino as a great person and teammate.

As Bonino enters the waiver process, the NHL community will be watching closely to see if any teams opt to claim the seasoned forward, bringing a new chapter to his 15-year career, which has seen him make the postseason 10 times.

Considering his cost and reputation as a serviceable player, it is likely that he’s claimed by someone over the next 24 hours.

