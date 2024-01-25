Nick Bonino To Be Placed On Waivers By NY Rangers

In a significant and somewhat surprising roster move, it is being reported by multiple sources that the New York Rangers will place veteran forward Nick Bonino on NHL waivers. The move was confirmed by the team’s PR department and it comes of the heels of a conversation Bonino had with both his coach and GM. A decision was made following that talk.
Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes:
Bonino has played 868 games in his NHL career and is due respect. Has not been in AHL since 11/12. But the hierarchy has to be ruthless if the Rangers have a chance at making a run. Placing the veteran on waivers is an indication that Drury recognizes that.
Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “It’s not clear what will happen if Nick Bonino clears waivers tomorrow. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said he couldn’t comment on that because he’s not sure of Bonino’s intentions at this time. He called it a “tough day.””
The 35-year-old forward, a two-time Stanley Cup champion during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, joined the Rangers on a one-year, $800,000 deal in the offseason. However, Bonino has struggled to find his offensive rhythm this season, tallying just one goal and five points in 45 games.
While his current season statistics might not be dazzling, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli expressed skepticism about Bonino passing through waivers without being claimed by another team. With an extensive career spanning 868 NHL games and featuring stints with seven different teams, including the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, and Nashville Predators, Bonino’s experience and championship pedigree make him an intriguing option for potential suitors.
The Rangers Must Have Seen Something In Bonino, Or Had Too Much Depth
The decision to place Bonino on waivers follows his recent healthy scratch on Jan. 20 during the Rangers’ 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Head coach Peter Laviolette, addressing the situation, emphasized the challenges of such decisions in coaching and praised Bonino as a great person and teammate.
As Bonino enters the waiver process, the NHL community will be watching closely to see if any teams opt to claim the seasoned forward, bringing a new chapter to his 15-year career, which has seen him make the postseason 10 times.
Considering his cost and reputation as a serviceable player, it is likely that he’s claimed by someone over the next 24 hours.
Next: Oilers Host Likes Blockbuster Trade Idea For Flames and Oilers
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 21 mins ago
Nick Bonino To Be Placed On Waivers By NY Rangers
The New York Rangers will place veteran forward Nick Bonino on NHL waivers amidst...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Former NHLer, Now Analyst Keeps Picking Fights With Oilers Fans
Now saying the team isn't doing anything they shouldn't be doing on this win...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Utah Jazz Owners Seek NHL Expansion, Sparks Timing Questions
With incredibly convenient timing, the NHL has revealed NBA's Utah Jazz, have requested NHL...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Likely to Give Tavares The ‘Stamkos Treatment’
Rumors of a mid-range extension for John Tavares dismissed; Toronto might follow Stamkos's shorter-term...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Teams Dialing Up Oilers for Potential Philip Broberg Swap
Philip Broberg is eager for a chance to play in the NHL and teams...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Arthur Kaliyev Future with Kings in Doubt Amid Healthy Scratches
LA Kings face turmoil as young forward Arthur Kaliyev seeks changes amidst repeated healthy...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt Shocked to Hear Name in Trade Rumors
Casey Mittelstadt isn't sure why his name is being floated around in trade rumors...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Devils Sign Extension w/ GM Tom Fitzgerald, Adds President Role
The New Jersey Devils secure future with GM Tom Fitzgerald's multi-year extension, now President...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Jack Campbell Finding His Game for Oilers in Bakersfield
Edmonton Oilers' Jack Campbell is playing well for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Numerous Additional Sources Say Corey Perry Deal to Oilers Done
Multiple sources are now confirming Corey Perry to the Oilers a done deal, announcement...