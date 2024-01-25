Oilers Host Likes Blockbuster Trade Idea For Flames and Oilers

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now suggested on his show this week the Edmonton Oilers make a target out of forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. Acknowledging that he’s suggesting the Flames and Oilers help each other out — which isn’t always a priority — he also doesn’t believe there’s a rule about these teams not trading with each other. Stauffer likes the idea of Lindholm on the Oilers and it’s easy to see why.

As top-six, right-shot center with the ability to play a strong two-way game, Lindholm is also on a team-friendly contract that expires at the end of the season. He’ll be one of the more coveted deadline targets this season. He’s got 31 points in 47 games this season and has been a point-per-game player in the past.

It’s key to remember here that Stauffer is as plugged in as it gets when it comes to what an analyst or host might be hearing out of the organization. He could be throwing an idea out there, but if he’s taking to his show to talk about it, a potential trade is likely something the Oilers have at least tossed around behind the scenes.

You can hear from the clip below his take on the trade suggestion:

Bob Stauffer suggests a player the #LetsGoOilers should go all in on is Elias Lindholm from the #Flames



He throws the idea of the #Oilers 2024 1st round pick + Xavier Bourgault + Kulak for Lindholm at 50% retained (making him a 2.4 million cap hit) pic.twitter.com/vm4qpJNSrx — Drai29 (@DRAl_29) January 24, 2024

What Would Have to Happen for a Flames and Oilers Deal for Lindholm to Work?

Stauffer proposed that Edmonton explore the option of having Calgary retain half of Lindholm’s $4.8 million cap hit. This would involve the Oilers parting ways with a $2.75 million player and, in addition, offering the 2024 first-round pick along with a former first-round selection like Xavier Bourgault to facilitate the trade. He notes, “You can figure out what we’re talking about here.” The suggestion being that Brett Kulak be the player moved.

While such a scenario may seem improbable given the Oilers’ roster depth and historical reluctance to engage in deals with the Flames, Stauffer is known for being thoughtful in his analysis rather than simply presenting speculative ideas.

The suggested plan would likely involve bringing in Lindholm as a rental, moving out Kulak, and promoting Philip Broberg to step in and fill the void left by Kulak’s departure.

