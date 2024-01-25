Two Flames Players Claimed Off of NHL Waivers

The Calgary Flames lost two players on Thursday. The Arizona Coyotes have claimed Flames forward Adam Ružička off of waivers. Ružička has appeared in 39 of Calgary’s 47 games this season, netting three goals and nine points. He’s also recorded six penalty minutes and a -8. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have claimed Nick DeSimone on waivers. DeSimone had one goal and five points in 23 games.
DeSimone, a 6’2″ and 185-pound defenseman, brings 27 games of NHL experience to the team. In the previous AHL season, he showcased his offensive prowess with eight goals and 46 points in 65 games. While he might have been considered a potential career AHL player, the current state of the Devils’ defense makes this a calculated and worthwhile risk. DeSimone showcased strong performances during his time with Calgary, proving to be a reliable depth defenseman for New Jersey.
He is likely the replacement for Cal Foote. Foote took a leave of absence from the team amidst calls from the London Ontario Police services to have four NHL players surrender themselves as part of an investigation into the 2018 World Juniors Team Canada sexual allegations scandal.
The Coyotes have secured Adam Ruzicka via waivers. His notable performance last season carried over, serving as an effective fourth-line defensive forward this year. A versatile player, he’s a natural center with the ability to perform on the wing. Despite his substantial size (6’4″, 215), he doesn’t consistently play to his physical stature. Possessing ample talent, he is characterized by erratic performances.
Flames Could Have Saved Both Waivers If Not For Absent Trades
If the Flames wanted to keep both players, they might have been able to avoid these losses had they been more proactive ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Speculation is that they’ll be moving on from Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin. Trading any one of these players might have left the room Calgary needed to keep players on the main roster.
