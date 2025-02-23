Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Rantanen, Tkachuk, Schenns
Today’s NHL weekend rumors report includes Rantanen contract and trade talk, a Matthew Tkachuk injury, and the Schenn brothers.
In our NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches, speculation is kicking up regarding some of the league’s biggest names. The Carolina Hurricanes have reportedly extended a major contract offer to Mikko Rantanen, but the star forward remains undecided about his future. Meanwhile, teams are exploring ways to reunite brothers Brayden and Luke Schenn. In Florida, the Panthers are anxiously awaiting medical results for Matthew Tkachuk, with concerns that his season could be over.
Rantanen Gets Big Offer From Hurricanes
Both Darren Dreger and Elliotte Friedman have reported that the Carolina Hurricanes have given Mikko Rantanen a massive contract offer. Both also report that Rantanen remains unsure, so a trade may be something that happens ahead of the deadline.
It may be too soon to assume that a trade will happen, as this could just be Rantanen not feeling comfortable yet. He said he was surprised by the trade. He joined a roster that didn’t have Nathan MacKinnon and was hit hard by illness. Then, immediately after the regular season went on a break, he went to play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations. He hasn’t really had time to adjust. It would seem logical that he’s not ready to commit eight years to a team and a city he doesn’t know very well.
Schenn Brothers to Be Reunited at Trade Deadline
With the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, the Schenn brothers—Brayden and Luke—are potentially on a path to playing together, hints Friedman. layoff-bound teams. The NHL insider hited that teams are exploring the possibility of acquiring both players and adding them to the same roster. That won’t be an easy thing to do, given they play for different teams.
Brayden, 33, has been rumored as a possible trade candidate out of St. Louis, He has been captain of the Blues for the last two seasons and while he would add leadership, skill, and grit to a contender, he’s got years left on his contract and just 11 goals and 32 points in 56 games.
Luke, 34, hasn’t been a stud defenseman in the NHL, but he has made a career out of playing a depth role as a physical, shutdown blueliner. He’s also a winner, having picked up two Stanely Cups with Tampa Bay. He currently plays with the Nashville Predators and has a manageable $2.5 million cap hit.
Matthew Tkachuk Injury Raises Season-Ending Concerns for Panthers
Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk is dealing with an injury that could sideline him long-term, with some concerns that his season might be over. According to Friedman on Saturday Headlines and Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, the Panthers are awaiting further medical evaluations before determining the extent of the injury.
It is believed Tkachuk sustained the injury during a fight in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He battled through, but sat one of the games and then played just under seven minutes in the Final. Details of the injury remain unclear and Lavoie emphasized that nothing has been confirmed. Still, there is concern for the Panthers.
Losing Tkachuk would be a massive blow to their playoff aspirations. The only silver lining would be if he’s out for the regular season and can potentially come back for the playoffs. In that case, the Panthers can use his $9.5 million at the deadline on another player or two and then get their star winger back in the postseason.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Oilers, Jets, Hurricanes
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 14 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Rantanen, Tkachuk, Schenns
Today's NHL weekend rumors report includes Rantanen contract and trade talk, a Matthew Tkachuk...
-
Calgary Flames/ 12 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Oilers, Jets, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 22: The Jets re-signed Namestnikov, Bouchard contract talk, Rantanen trade...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 15 hours ago
Hurricanes Make Big Offer to Mikko Rantanen, Await Response
The Carolina Hurricanes have made a big offer to Mikko Rantanen and are awaiting...
-
Calgary Flames/ 15 hours ago
3 Trade Deadline Candidates for the Calgary Flames
Explore the current state of the Calgary Flames and discover which players are most...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Bouchard’s Dud vs Flyers Raises Concerns Over Contract with Oilers
The way Evan Bouchard is playing of late for the Edmonton Oilers, there is...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Winnipeg Jets Extend Vladislav Namestnikov, Shift Focus to Ehlers
With Vladislav Namestnikov now signed to an extension, the Winnipeg Jets can shift their...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Evander Kane Injury Status: Oilers’ Source Talks Pre-Playoff Return
Jason Gregor notes that a source has offered an update on Evander Kane's injury...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors: Pettersson, Hughes, Kaprizov, and Kane injury news, plus Seth...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flyers, Canucks, Oilers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 21: The Canucks signed Kevin Lankinen, Oilers plans for the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Laughton, Ristolainen Key Flyers to Watch at Trade Deadline
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Scott Laughton and Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia...