NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Rantanen, Tkachuk, Schenns

In our NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches, speculation is kicking up regarding some of the league’s biggest names. The Carolina Hurricanes have reportedly extended a major contract offer to Mikko Rantanen, but the star forward remains undecided about his future. Meanwhile, teams are exploring ways to reunite brothers Brayden and Luke Schenn. In Florida, the Panthers are anxiously awaiting medical results for Matthew Tkachuk, with concerns that his season could be over.

Matthew Tkachuk could be seriously injured

Rantanen Gets Big Offer From Hurricanes

Both Darren Dreger and Elliotte Friedman have reported that the Carolina Hurricanes have given Mikko Rantanen a massive contract offer. Both also report that Rantanen remains unsure, so a trade may be something that happens ahead of the deadline.

It may be too soon to assume that a trade will happen, as this could just be Rantanen not feeling comfortable yet. He said he was surprised by the trade. He joined a roster that didn’t have Nathan MacKinnon and was hit hard by illness. Then, immediately after the regular season went on a break, he went to play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations. He hasn’t really had time to adjust. It would seem logical that he’s not ready to commit eight years to a team and a city he doesn’t know very well.

Schenn Brothers to Be Reunited at Trade Deadline

With the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, the Schenn brothers—Brayden and Luke—are potentially on a path to playing together, hints Friedman. layoff-bound teams. The NHL insider hited that teams are exploring the possibility of acquiring both players and adding them to the same roster. That won’t be an easy thing to do, given they play for different teams.

Brayden, 33, has been rumored as a possible trade candidate out of St. Louis, He has been captain of the Blues for the last two seasons and while he would add leadership, skill, and grit to a contender, he’s got years left on his contract and just 11 goals and 32 points in 56 games.

Luke, 34, hasn’t been a stud defenseman in the NHL, but he has made a career out of playing a depth role as a physical, shutdown blueliner. He’s also a winner, having picked up two Stanely Cups with Tampa Bay. He currently plays with the Nashville Predators and has a manageable $2.5 million cap hit.

Matthew Tkachuk Injury Raises Season-Ending Concerns for Panthers

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk is dealing with an injury that could sideline him long-term, with some concerns that his season might be over. According to Friedman on Saturday Headlines and Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, the Panthers are awaiting further medical evaluations before determining the extent of the injury.

It is believed Tkachuk sustained the injury during a fight in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He battled through, but sat one of the games and then played just under seven minutes in the Final. Details of the injury remain unclear and Lavoie emphasized that nothing has been confirmed. Still, there is concern for the Panthers.

Losing Tkachuk would be a massive blow to their playoff aspirations. The only silver lining would be if he’s out for the regular season and can potentially come back for the playoffs. In that case, the Panthers can use his $9.5 million at the deadline on another player or two and then get their star winger back in the postseason.

