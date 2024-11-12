The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to finish their four-game homestand strong against the Ottawa Senators tonight. It looks as if Auston Matthews‘ status has been confirmed. He is doubtful for the game. In addition, veteran Max Pacioretty is sidelined. The team has called up forward Alex Steeves as a result.
The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Alex Steeves from the @TorontoMarlies on an emergency basis.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 12, 2024
The Maple Leafs want to extend their impressive run without their superstar center.
Meanwhile, the Senators are coming off a tough 3-2 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins. In that game, captain Brady Tkachuk scored quickly in overtime to seal the win.
Here are three key things to watch in this Atlantic Division clash if you are a fan of either team.
What to Watch One: Can the Maple Leafs Win Again Without Matthews?
Even without Auston Matthews, the Maple Leafs have been able to score at an impressive rate. Mitch Marner, Max Domi, and rising star William Nylander have upped their offensive contributions. However, the absence of Matthews—who led the league in goals last season—will one day soon leave a void in the Maple Leafs’ top six. The Maple Leafs can’t win every game he misses, can they?
Matthews could contribute to the power play. However, the team seems to be simple and effective without him. Watch how the team adjusts without its leading scorer and how Nylander, Marner, and others step up in his place. Can Matthew Knies contribute another score?
What to Watch Two: Can the Maple Leafs Power Play Keep Firing?
Toronto’s power play has finally found its rhythm after a slow start, going 2-for-4 in their win over Montreal. They are now 11-for-53 on the season. With Matthews out, this unit must continue its upward trajectory to remain a threat.
Will the Maple Leafs’ power play be able to keep up its recent success, or will the Senators’ penalty kill present a challenge? Watch how the Maple Leafs manage their man-advantage opportunities, especially with playmakers like Marner and Domi leading the charge. John Tavares is strong on the puck, and Knies stands in the way of the goalie. It’s simple stuff but effective.
What to Watch Three: Can Brady Tkachuk Change the Game for the Senators?
Brady Tkachuk has been a physical and offensive force for the Senators, and he’s coming off a strong game in their overtime win. Tkachuk has already proved this season that he can be a game-changer, and his desire to improve his shot selection could make him even more dangerous. Watch how Tkachuk impacts the game, whether through his physical presence or ability to create scoring chances. He’s a big-body keeper leading the Senators on and off the ice.
Bold Maple Leafs / Senators Prediction
Despite missing Matthews, the Maple Leafs will capitalize on their power play yet again. They will win the last game of the homestand by a score of 4-2. Nylander will score to lead the charge.
The Bottom Line
This game is shaping up to be an intense, high-stakes battle in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs will need to lean on their depth and power play while continuing to excel in Matthews’s absence.
Meanwhile, the Senators are gaining momentum. They will be looking to prove they’re more than just a work-in-progress team, with Tkachuk and a more consistent effort critical to their chances. Linus Ullmark has to be solid. Can he stop the Maple Leafs offense?
