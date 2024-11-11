Hellebuyck’s Been Outstanding in Jets’ Record-Breaking Start

The Winnipeg Jets are off to a blistering start, boasting a 14-1-0 record to kick off the 2024-25 NHL season. The team has been lighting up the scoreboard with an average of 4.5 goals per game. At the same time, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s outstanding play in the Jets’ net has been crucial to their early success. With an NHL-leading 11 wins, the Jets Hellebuyck is showing why he’s considered one of the league’s top netminders.

Hellebuyck Has Had an Impressive Start to the Season

Hellebuyck’s impressive stats reflect his dominance in the crease. He holds a 1.83 goals-against average (GAA) and a .935 save percentage, among the best in the league. He’s also maintained a remarkable .967 save percentage when facing unblocked shots. His ability to consistently shut down scoring opportunities has been a stabilizing force for the Jets.

In his most recent outings, Hellebuyck recorded back-to-back shutouts, including a stellar 35-save performance in a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. This win helped extend his shutout streak to a franchise-record 191:47 minutes, which continued until the Dallas Stars finally managed to score with just 1:22 left in Winnipeg’s 4-1 win on Saturday. He’s now 11-1-0 on the season, with three shutouts and a commanding presence that has frustrated opposing teams.

Can Hellebuyck Win Yet Another Vezina?

As the reigning two-time Vezina Trophy winner, Hellebuyck is already making a solid case to be in the running for another Vezina and possibly even the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP. His elite goaltending has fortified Winnipeg’s defense and contributed significantly to their status as one of the most dominant teams in the league.

If Hellebuyck can sustain this level of performance, the Jets will remain a juggernaut in the Western Conference and a serious contender for the Stanley Cup this season.

