Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Release Injury Statement on Evander Kane
The Edmonton Oilers released a statement on the status of Evander Kane and whether he’ll be back during the regular season.
The Edmonton Oilers waited until the trade deadline came and went, but the second it was over, the team confirmed what most people had assumed as it pertains to Evander Kane. The forward will remain out of the remainder of the regular season, with the hope he’ll see action in the playoffs.
In a statement, the team wrote:
After further consultation with team medical staff, it has been determined that forward Evander Kane will not be ready to return to action for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. As a result, he will remain on LTIR (long-term injured reserve).
They added that Kane underwent successful abdominal surgery last September. He has tried to skate and get back into a rhythm with the hope he can return and be effective this season for Edmonton. “His rehabilitation continues to take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.”
Kane, 33, scored 24 goals and 20 assists in 77 regular season games last year, followed by four goals and four assists in 20 appearances during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Oilers Have a Slow Trade Deadline Day
While Edmonton added Max Jones, Trent Frederic, and Jake Walman ahead of the deadline, they didn’t make a move on deadline day. Other teams took big swings, but the Oilers were handcuffed by their salary cap situation. The thought was that if they knew Kane was out, they could make another deal to add a top-six winger. That didn’t happen.
As teams like Colorado, Dallas and others in the Western Conference did everything they could to get a lot better, the Oilers arguably made marginal moves.
