Oilers’ GM Says He Tried “Big Swing” at Deadline: Rantanen?

According to speculation and a report from former NHL GM Brian Lawton, the Edmonton Oilers aggressively pursued Mikko Rantanen ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Current Oilers GM Stan Bowman didn’t confirm Rantanen was on his radar, but he did admit he was in on bigger deals that ultimately didn’t pan out.

Rantanen ultimately landed with the Dallas Stars. As per Lawton, the Oilers made a serious offer and were heavily involved in trade discussions. Given the price Dallas had to pay for the player, it makes sense to assume the Oilers didn’t have a similar package to give.

Oilers took a swing at the trade deadline. was it on Mikko Rantanen?

Oilers GM Stan Bowman acknowledged the team explored several big moves but couldn’t get them across the finish line. “We took a swing on a lot of things, but I don’t want to comment specifically on those players. I will say we were aggressive in trying to make things happen, but obviously, nothing did.” He added, “We were in on a few things with players that went to other teams, and we couldn’t make that trade because they had a player that was expendable. We didn’t have that. There’s a couple of reasons deals don’t happen.”

Part of the issue was the uncertainty surrounding Evander Kane’s health status. The Oilers now know he won’t be back for the regular season, but Bowman said he’s excited about the possibility of Kane coming back in the playoffs and making an impact. Without the certainty that Bowman would have surrounded Kane’s cap hit, he couldn’t make earlier moves and get in on other discussions that he might have closed on Friday.

Oilers Did Like the Moves They Made

Instead of landing a blockbuster name like Rantanen, the Oilers shifted their focus to defense, acquiring Jake Walman in a move Bowman said he was excited about. He noted, “First-round picks are valuable, but players are more valuable for where we are now.” The team prioritized adding younger talent rather than aging rentals.

While appearing on @Sports1440, he explained: “I think Walman is a really big upgrade for our group. Mike Grier is probably tired of hearing from me, as I’ve been talking to him for month. That is a big piece we are excited about.”

He also said their additions up front are adding a different dimension. Jones or Frederic aren’t like players they already had on the roster.

