Oilers Made Play for Rantanen and 2 Big Names, Trade Involved Extension

The Edmonton Oilers didn’t do anything on trade deadline day, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug notes that the Oilers tried to make a play for three big names, Mikko Rantanen being the biggest of the trio.

Rishaug wrote on Saturday:

“Oilers took a huge swing yesterday. Sources say Rantanen had interest in coming to Edmonton and things were well down the path of an extension being agreed to – $ were north of what Dallas signed him for. In the end, the trade assets weren’t there to get it done. Also sounds like they looked in on Rakell and Donato as well.”

On Friday, there was speculation that the Oilers considered Rantanen and tried to get it done. The fact that Rantanen was interested in Edmonton is new information.

Had Edmonton been able to land Rantanen to play alongside Leon Draisaitl, it would have changed the game for the Oilers. Now, they’ve got a Western Conference opponent who is a whole lot stronger in the Stars and no chance to make a play for Rantanen this summer. His long-term deal with Dallas takes him off the table in free agency.

Rakell ultimately stayed with the Penguins too. He’s not a free agent, and the Penguins don’t appear ready to move him without getting a huge haul in return.

Donato is a pending UFA, but the Blackhawks are working on an extension,n and the gamble with him is that this season might be an anomaly. If he doesn’t produce consistently in seasons beyond this one, some team is going to overspend in free agency and find out the hard way he was a flash in the pan.

Oilers Didn’t Have the Trade Assets

The issue seems to be that Edmonton lacked the pieces Carolina would have wanted back in the trade. Do the Oilers’ version of Logan Stankoven? They also didn’t have two firsts to give (at least not until 2027).

Mikko Rantanen was almost traded to the Edmonton Oilers

There was also a matter of salary retention, which the Oilers would have needed, despite news that Evander Kane won’t be back until the playoffs. The Stars took on Rantanen’s full hit. Edmonton wouldn’t have been able to do the same without some cap juggling. That might have increased the ask from the Hurricanes.

Ultimately, the Oilers missed out on their targets Friday. They did add some solid pieces in the days leading up to the deadline, but whether that will be enough remains to be seen. To make matters potentially worse, the Oilers face the Stars on Saturday and will see up close what they missed out on as Rantanen will play for Dallas.

