Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Made Play for Rantanen and 2 Big Names, Trade Involved Extension
The Edmonton Oilers did make a play for Mikko Rantanen and two other forwards at the trade deadline, but they ultimately missed out.
The Edmonton Oilers didn’t do anything on trade deadline day, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug notes that the Oilers tried to make a play for three big names, Mikko Rantanen being the biggest of the trio.
“Oilers took a huge swing yesterday. Sources say Rantanen had interest in coming to Edmonton and things were well down the path of an extension being agreed to – $ were north of what Dallas signed him for. In the end, the trade assets weren’t there to get it done. Also sounds like they looked in on Rakell and Donato as well.”
On Friday, there was speculation that the Oilers considered Rantanen and tried to get it done. The fact that Rantanen was interested in Edmonton is new information.
Had Edmonton been able to land Rantanen to play alongside Leon Draisaitl, it would have changed the game for the Oilers. Now, they’ve got a Western Conference opponent who is a whole lot stronger in the Stars and no chance to make a play for Rantanen this summer. His long-term deal with Dallas takes him off the table in free agency.
Rakell ultimately stayed with the Penguins too. He’s not a free agent, and the Penguins don’t appear ready to move him without getting a huge haul in return.
Donato is a pending UFA, but the Blackhawks are working on an extension,n and the gamble with him is that this season might be an anomaly. If he doesn’t produce consistently in seasons beyond this one, some team is going to overspend in free agency and find out the hard way he was a flash in the pan.
Oilers Didn’t Have the Trade Assets
The issue seems to be that Edmonton lacked the pieces Carolina would have wanted back in the trade. Do the Oilers’ version of Logan Stankoven? They also didn’t have two firsts to give (at least not until 2027).
There was also a matter of salary retention, which the Oilers would have needed, despite news that Evander Kane won’t be back until the playoffs. The Stars took on Rantanen’s full hit. Edmonton wouldn’t have been able to do the same without some cap juggling. That might have increased the ask from the Hurricanes.
Ultimately, the Oilers missed out on their targets Friday. They did add some solid pieces in the days leading up to the deadline, but whether that will be enough remains to be seen. To make matters potentially worse, the Oilers face the Stars on Saturday and will see up close what they missed out on as Rantanen will play for Dallas.
Next: Disrespected: Marchand Balks at Bruins’ Offer Before Panthers Trade
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 36 seconds ago
Oilers Made Play for Rantanen and 2 Big Names, Trade Involved Extension
The Edmonton Oilers did make a play for Mikko Rantanen and two other forwards...
-
NHL News/ 16 minutes ago
Penguins’ Deadline Focused on Crosby, Summer Trades Coming
The Pittsburgh Penguins made several deadline moves, most of which should hint at a...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Were “All In” on Rantanen, Had 2 Big Offers on Table
The Toronto Maple Leafs did make a huge push to land Mikko Rantanen at...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 3 hours ago
Devils Went Down to Wire on Big Name in Final Deadline Moments
The New Jersey Devils admitted they were looking at doing more than they did...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers’ GM Says He Tried “Big Swing” at Deadline: Rantanen?
The Edmonton Oilers confirmed they tried to take a big swing at the trade...
-
Boston Bruins/ 22 hours ago
Maple Leafs Acquire Brandon Carlo in Major Trade with Bruins
Brandon Carlo is being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a huge deadline...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
Brad Marchand Being Traded to Florida Panthers
A last-minute trade at the deadline sees Brad Marchand going to the Florida Panthers...
-
Dallas Stars/ 23 hours ago
Wyatt Johnston Signs Huge 5-Yr Deal with the Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars signed Wyatt Johnston to a huge five-year extension amid a busy...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
Bruins’ Send Coyle to Avs for Mittelstadt: Marchand Shoe to Drop?
Charlie Coyle is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche. for Casey Mittelstadt as the...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Stars Sign Rantanen, Send Stankoven and Two Firsts to Hurricanes
After finalizing terms on a new contract extension, Mikko Rantanen is being traded to...