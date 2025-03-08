New Jersey Devils
Devils Went Down to Wire on Big Name in Final Deadline Moments
The New Jersey Devils admitted they were looking at doing more than they did at the trade deadline, but fell short on a big name.
After the 2025 NHL trade deadline had come and gone, it was clear the New Jersey Devils weren’t going to add a big name. The team did add, but no one fans would peg as a significant difference-maker and certainly not someone the caliber of Jack Hughes. General manager Tom Fitzgerald reflected on his team’s aggressive push to strengthen the roster, and missing out on a player they went down to the wire on. Despite being linked to high-profile names like Mikko Rantanen and Ryan O’Reilly, the Devils ultimately fell short of adding whoever it was they were going after.
Here’s the clip of Tom Fitzgerald talking about the center he “came in second” on— Devils Red Alert (@DevilsRedAlert) March 7, 2025
Also mentioned later it was not a rental, so process of elimination says it was either Cozens, Laughton or Mittelstadt
My gut tells me Laughton tbh but who knows pic.twitter.com/tgaurXAwkD
Fitzgerald wouldn’t reveal the player he was after when he spoke with the media. However, reports indicated that Fitzgerald had been eyeing a long-term acquisition rather than a short-term rental. Leading speculation is that he’d been chasing either Scott Laughton, Dylan Cozens, or Casey Mittelstadt. He says he got close, but ultimately that player went to another team.
“We tried hard on certain players… Some players were traded for big-time assets, and some re-signed with their teams,” Fitzgerald said.
What Did the Devils Add at the Deadline?
The Devils did manage to add depth at both forward and defense, acquiring Brian Dumoulin, Dennis Cholowski, Cody Glass, and Daniel Sprong. The hope is that they’ll help in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race push.
Fitzgerald explained that it was close, and it was painful to lose out, but that’s the way things go sometimes. He noted, “You are in a fight into the 12th round… It was a split decision. A player went to a different team. It was difficult, but that happens. You win some, you lose some.” He did that one of the players he was chasing was on his radar regardless of Jack Hughes’s injury.
It remains to be seen whether Fitzgerald’s performance was enough. Some teams in the East got a lot better on Friday, and that will make life a lot more difficult for the Devils. The fact they finished as runners-up in their biggest trade pursuits might be an indication of how the rest of the season might go. They still have a good time, but it might be second-best to some of the bigger contenders out there.
Next: Oilers’ GM Says He Tried “Big Swing” at Deadline: Rantanen?
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 13 seconds ago
Devils Went Down to Wire on Big Name in Final Deadline Moments
The New Jersey Devils admitted they were looking at doing more than they did...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Oilers’ GM Says He Tried “Big Swing” at Deadline: Rantanen?
The Edmonton Oilers confirmed they tried to take a big swing at the trade...
-
Boston Bruins/ 19 hours ago
Maple Leafs Acquire Brandon Carlo in Major Trade with Bruins
Brandon Carlo is being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a huge deadline...
-
Boston Bruins/ 19 hours ago
Brad Marchand Being Traded to Florida Panthers
A last-minute trade at the deadline sees Brad Marchand going to the Florida Panthers...
-
Dallas Stars/ 20 hours ago
Wyatt Johnston Signs Huge 5-Yr Deal with the Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars signed Wyatt Johnston to a huge five-year extension amid a busy...
-
Boston Bruins/ 20 hours ago
Bruins’ Send Coyle to Avs for Mittelstadt: Marchand Shoe to Drop?
Charlie Coyle is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche. for Casey Mittelstadt as the...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 21 hours ago
Stars Sign Rantanen, Send Stankoven and Two Firsts to Hurricanes
After finalizing terms on a new contract extension, Mikko Rantanen is being traded to...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Maple Leafs Fill Need With Scott Laughton Trade from Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Scott Laughton from the Flyers for a conditional 2026...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Jets Acquire Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev in Deadline Trades
The Winnipeg Jets made two trades, landing Luke Schenn from the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 22 hours ago
Kings Acquire Andrei Kuzmenko from Flyers for 2027 3rd-Rounder
The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forward Andrei Kuzmenko from the Philadelphia Flyers in...