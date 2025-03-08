3 Things We’re Learning About the Oilers and Deadline Day

The Edmonton Oilers added three pieces at this season’s trade deadline. They acquired Max Jones and Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins and then traded for Jake Walman of the San Jose Sharks. Adding that to the pending return of Evander Kane for the playoffs, it’s four pieces the Oilers will be able to deploy they didn’t have before. The question will be, ‘Was it enough?’

With the trade deadline now expired, there are a few things we’re learning about how GM Stan Bowman approached the final hours of the deadline.

Evander Kane Will Be Coming Back For the Playoffs

The Oilers announced almost immediately after the deadline that Evander Kane would not be fit to return to action during the regular season. He remains on LTIR. Bowman is looking at Kane as someone who can and will make a difference. Bowman said, “A healthy Evander Kane….there are only a handful of players who can play like him with speed, physicality, and skill. When he is fully healed, he could be a big boost. I’m expecting him to be back, I just don’t know when. If we can play long enough he will for sure be back.”

Some are hearing these comments from Bowman and suggesting this means Kane won’t be back for Game 1. I see this as Bowman being intentionally vague. The last thing the Oilers want to do is suggest Kane is on the cusp, but they’ll wait until the postseason.

Evander Kane Oilers injury update

If Bowman sees Kane as someone who can impact the game, the Oilers must believe he’s feeling pretty good and should be ready when it matters most.

Bowman did confirm that they didn’t have a concrete timeline on Kane until late this week. That impacted what they could chase and do in the days leading up to the deadline.

One Team Did Inquire About a Trade for Kane

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on his trade deadline 32 Thoughts Podcast that there was a team that expressed interest in trading for Kane. Friedman explained, “I do think — this is something we’re going to sort out over the next little while — I heard there was something going on. I think there was at least one team out there that thought about Kane. I got to figure that out, who that was, but I did hear something.”

If the Oilers had moved Kane, it would have been interesting to see who Bowman would have taken a big swing on and what he would have offered. The prices paid for certain players were high.

Oilers Had Other Irons in the Fire

Bowman confirmed they were making other moves on Friday that didn’t materialize. He described it as the team not getting all the way to the finish line. We’ll likely never have confirmation as to who they were in on, but reports suggest they made a pitch for Mikko Rantanen.

New Oilers to Debut

Walman arrived in Edmonton Friday, and should play for the Oilers on Saturday night when the Oilers host the Dallas Stars. Where he plays and on what side will be intriguing. The Oilers brought in a player who is not a rental and he can play both sides. Will he pair with Darnell Nurse or does he come in and break up the top pair of Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard? The Oilers might try and few things.

Frederic is out for another couple of weeks but should be back before the end of March. When he returns, the Oilers aren’t sure if he’ll play center or wing.

