Penguins’ Deadline Focused on Crosby, Summer Trades Coming

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a series of moves that suggest GM Kyle Dubas was cleaning out the current roster of players for prospects and picks. Don’t let that fool you. What Dubas did at this season’s deadline has everything to do with Sidney Crosby and his future with the organization.

Dubas made it clear with his trades (and lack thereof) that they are not entering a full rebuild as long as Crosby is still playing. Dubas structured his moves with the goal of retooling quickly, ensuring Crosby and the team’s other stars have another shot at a Stanley Cup.

In other words, expect it to be a busy offseason for the Penguins.

The Penguins Will Flip Picks and Spend Money to Help Crosby This Summer

Dubas was active at the deadline. He did keep some of the big names that were rumored to go, but he traded others, all while stockpiling draft picks. He added young forwards and defensemen such as Connor Dewar, Tommy Novak, and Conor Timmins. He also picked up a 2025 first-round pick from the New York Rangers, a 2025 second-round draft pick (Washington Capitals), a 2026 second-round draft pick (Winnipeg Jets), a 2027 fourth-round draft pick (Jets), a 2028 fifth-round draft pick (San Jose Sharks) and 2027 third-round draft pick (New Jersey Devils).

Dubas also hung onto Rickard Rakell, despite strong trade interest.

Dubas will try to turn the Penguins into contenders for Crosby

By turning veterans into assets, the Penguins appear to have positioned themselves as a team that is thinking about the long-term game. That won’t be how the summer shapes out. Instead, Dubas will flip as many of these picks as he can into solid NHL players who can play on the team next season.

Dubas confirmed the team will remain aggressive in the offseason, using its accumulated cap space and draft capital to make further upgrades. As the cap increases, the Penguins have roughly $25 million for next season to spend. They also have nine forwards locked into deals that are coming closer to expiring, and the window to make the most of their effectiveness is closing.

If he can move Erik Karlsson in the summer, he’ll likely try. That would give the Penguins a good chunk of money to spend and go after some big names.

Will Other Teams Play Ball with the Penguins?

With the quality of the picks and the quantity Dubas has available to him, expect teams to open the doors to conversations about decent roster players. Some teams went all in this season, and regardless of whether those gambles pay off, the dominos will fall for the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and others. Dubas will be there waiting.

His goal? To give Crosby the best linemates possible in 2025-26. The Penguins owe Crosby as much. Might that include a big free agency pitch for Mitch Marner? It might.

Next: Disrespected: Marchand Balks at Bruins’ Offer Before Panthers Trade