Boston Bruins
Oilers Trading For Bruins Forward Trent Frederic in 3-Team Deal
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly acquiring Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade with the Devils.
As per Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Trent Frederic will be traded to Edmonton. Believe this is a three-way through New Jersey.” The Devils are getting involved in the deal on a salary cap level.
Here is how the deal came to be:
The Bruins traded Frederic (50% salary retained) to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for unsigned draft choice Petr Hauser. The Devils then retained 50% in the trade for unsigned draft choice Shane Lachance, bringing the cost down on the forward on a pro-rated deal. Finally, Boston trades Max Jones and unsigned draft choice Petr Hauser to Edmonton in exchange for Max Wanner, St. Louis’ second-round pick in 2025 (owned by Edmonton), and Edmonton’s own fourth-round selection in 2026.
TSN’s Chris Johnston was the first to report the retention, but the teams are quickly jumping on social media to confirm the details of the trades.
The Devils tweeted, “We’ve acquired F Shane LaChance from Edmonton for facilitating an existing trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins.” It’s not yet known what is going back to the Bruins. The Devils also announced that the Oilers and Bruins concurrently announced the larger transaction which includes sending unsigned draft choice forward Petr Hauser to Edmonton.
The Bruins then posted that they have acquired defenseman Max Wanner, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick from Edmonton in exchange for Trent Frederic and Max Jones.
Frederic is a pending UFA and likely a rental for the Oilers. He has eight goals and 15 points in 57 games for the Bruins this season.
LaChance, 21, is in his second season with Boston University (Hockey East). The 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward has 25 points (10g-15a) in 32 games, ranking top five in goals, assists, and points for BU in 2024-25. His five game-winning goals are tied for second on the team.
The Oilers released a statement, saying, “The Oilers have made a pair of deals with Boston & New Jersey to acquire forwards Trent Frederic & Max Jones along with the rights to forward Petr Hauser.”
What the Oilers are Getting in the Deal
Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer posted, “The Oilers add a top-9 FWD in Frederic who can play both C and Wing. Has bite. Scored 17 and 18 goals last 2 seasons Jones can play as a 4th line winger Boston retained 50% and NJ 25% on Frederic. Lachance’s father works for the Devils.”
Next: Oilers in a Real Trade Deadline Pickle with Contracts Fiasco
