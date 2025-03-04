NHL News
Sharks Hold Out Vitek Vanecek as Trade Rumors Swirl
The San Jose Sharks are holding out goaltender Vitek Vanecek as a potential trade could be imminent.
The San Jose Sharks have made goaltender Vitek Vanecek a healthy scratch for trade-related reasons as the NHL trade deadline approaches. The move suggests a trade is imminent; however, some specifics of any deal would limit possible trade suitors. It is likely a third team will get involved in whatever deal unfolds.
It’s unclear which team is looking at Vanecek to shore up their goaltending, but Peter Baugh of The Athletic writes:
“The Rangers facilitating a trade for a draft pick would make a ton of sense. I’m not saying it would happen with Vanecek, but it’s worth remembering Chris Drury has a relationship with Sharks GM Mike Grier.”
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are among those linked to the veteran netminder. However, the Sharks have no salary retention spots remaining, meaning any acquiring team would take on his prorated $3.4 million cap hit unless a third-party broker is involved. That likely rules out the Oilers, who already made a deal on Tuesday, acquiring Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins.
With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Vanecek trade watch is on. He has had a challenging season with a 3.87 GAA and .882 save percentage.
Next: Oilers Trading For Bruins Forward Trent Frederic in 3-Team Deal
