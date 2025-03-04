Big Trade Target Off Board as Canadiens Sign Jake Evans

There is a major trade target off the board, as the Montreal Canadiens have announced they have signed forward Jake Evans to a new four-year contract extension.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension (2025-26 to 2028-29) with forward Jake Evans.



The pending unrestricted free agent could have gotten more on the open market, with reports that his annual average value could have been in the $3.5 million to $4 million range. However, he takes a hometown discount to stay with the Canadiens.

Currently, Evans’s AAV is $1.7 million. Under his new four-year contract, his AAV will slightly increase to $2.85 million.

Canadiens Keep Evans Despite Plenty of Trade Interest

There was heavy interest in Jake Evans around the league from teams looking for center depth, including the New Jersey Devils. However, the Devils could have matched the asking price of a second-round pick. Instead, Evans stayed with the Canadiens as both parties worked to negotiate a new deal.

It is a career season for Evans, playing in 61 games with the Canadiens, recording 28 points (12 goals and 16 assists). He is part of one of the best penalty-killing units in the NHL alongside Joel Armia. Of the 12 goals he scored, three of which came on the penalty kill.

The seventh-rounder (207th overall pick) of the 2014 NHL Draft has recorded 120 points (39 goals and 81 assists) in 329 games with the Canadiens. He has appeared in 13 games in the playoffs for Montreal, recording three points (a goal and two assists).

Montreal keeps a great depth piece as contending teams now have to go back to the drawing board to find depth centers. This extension removes Evans from the Canadiens’ trade targets list, ensuring the 27-year-old will remain in Montreal for their playoff push.

