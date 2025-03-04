5 Possible Trade Destinations for Canucks’ Brock Boeser

With contract negotiations between Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks coming to a perceived halt, a trade before the March 7 deadline is becoming increasingly likely. Boeser, who has been reportedly frustrated at times by the lack of urgency in the Canucks’ dealings with him, would like to stay. However, he is reportedly looking for a seven- or eight-year deal, while the Canucks are only willing to offer five. Time is running out for both sides, and the Canucks may be forced into a trade so as not to risk losing Boeser for no return. Here are five potential trade destinations:

Minnesota Wild

A homecoming for Boeser in Minnesota makes sense on multiple levels. The Wild, fighting for a playoff spot in the Central Division, have struggled offensively, especially with Kirill Kaprizov sidelined. Boeser is a proven scorer good for 25-30 goals per season and would be a nice fit alongside Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman.

The Wild would need to navigate salary cap constraints to make a deal work. That said, there is likely interest. The Athletic‘s Michael Russo, noted the Wild were interested in Boeser the last time the Canucks considered trading him. They couldn’t make the cap situation work then. Can they make it work now? Sportsnet’s Courtney Jacobsen writes, “It’s possible that Minnesota takes a run at the hometown talent.”

Ottawa Senators

Boeser’s former head coach, Travis Green, is now behind the bench in Ottawa, making the Senators a natural fit. They are also only one point out of the wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and pushing for their first playoff appearance in years. There is a real sense of urgency for the Senators to get in. Adding a proven goal scorer would strengthen their top nine and improve a power play, while also rewarding their roster and the fan base for being so patient.

Cap space is an issue, and the Canucks would prefer trading for a player who can help them now. Does that mean a deal like Boeser for Josh Norris makes sense? The Canucks gave up a center when they moved J.T. Miller, and that hasn’t gone well for them. While Norris’ $7.95 million cap hit is a concern, his potential return to form could make him worth the risk for the Canucks.

Best thing for Brock Boeser and Canucks might be a deadline trade.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The feel-good story of the NHL this season, the Columbus Blue Jackets are hanging onto to a playoff spot, holding the first wild card spot in the East. The race is tight and it wouldn’t take much for a team to fall out of contention. Getting in the playoffs would put a bow on another otherwise rough season for a team that lost Johnny Gaudreau, and their fans and players have been trying their best to put on a happy face.

The Blue Jackets have all sorts of cap room and it’s the kind of team that would offer Boeser the seven or eight-year extension without thinking twice since getting free agents to choose the franchise isn’t always easy. The organization also has a plethora of draft picks including two in the first round this summer.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings are among the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL and need reinforcements if they hope to make a deep playoff run. There was talk by Nick Kypreos that the Kings were even toying with the idea of trading Quinton Byfield for a more proven producer. That’s how badly they’d like to make a move to get over the hump of several first-round playoff exits.

Given the Canucks’ willingness to trade within the Pacific Division, a deal with Los Angeles isn’t out of the question. The Kings have their first-rounders in the next three drafts, plus they have some roster players that could give the Canucks the immediate return they’re seeking.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers, reigning Stanley Cup champions, are eyeing major moves ahead of the trade deadline. After already adding Seth Jones, the news that Matthew Tkachuk’s injury from the 4 Nations Face-Off is long-term opens up other deadline options for them.

The Panthers could also pursue Boeser to provide the offense that goes missing with Tkachuk on the shelf. He is on pace for 28 goals, which would be an upgrade over Evan Rodrigues. The issue for the Panthers is they don’t have a first-round pick to give in trade. Vancouver may seek Florida’s 2027 first-round pick in return, but that feels like a pick the Canucks will have to wait a long time to see produce any results.

