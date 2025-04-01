NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flyers, Rangers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 31), Matvei Michkov has been on fire since John Tortorella was removed as head coach. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers signed a college free agent, and we talk about Evan Bouchard‘s elite-level passing. Are the Maple Leafs prepared to give John Tavares what he might be worth? Finally, the New York Rangers were busy signing players on Monday.

Michkov Unleased Without Tortorella

With John Tortorella out, Matvei Michkov has looked like a player with a new lease on life. MIchkov has four goals and five points since the change, and he’s getting bigger minutes under new coach Brad Shaw.

The idea seems to be to get Michkov to gain confidence and head into the summer. In the meantime, he could make a strong push in the Calder Trophy race.

Oilers Sign Carfagna, Bouchard’s Passing of Late

The Oilers signed undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday. The hope is that the blueliner can be part of the depth for next season. He’s a left-shot defenseman who spent three years in the NCAA, his last two with Ohio State University. He posted 15 goals and 50 points in 107 games.

Two recent games may have shined a light on how strong a passer Evan Bouchard is. In games against the Calgary Flames and Utah Hockey Club, Bouchard offered up perhaps two of the best primary assists of the season. Does he get enough credit for how good he is in that regard?

Will the Maple Leafs Pay Tavares $6M or More?

With John Tavares on an expiring contract, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to decide how much they’re willing to pay him on an extension. Part of that decision may come down to where the team sees him playing next season. Is he a second-line center or a third-line center?

The feeling is that a Tavares extension could come in around $6 million per season. Is that too much? Is that fair? Will another team offer him a lot more money than that?

Busy Day of Signings, Rangers Land Two

The New York Rangers are signing UConn goalie and undrafted free agent Callum Tung to an entry-level deal. The Rangers also signed forward Gabe Perreault to a three-year entry-level contract. There is a thought he could join the team as early as Wednesday night against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden.

The Colorado Avalanche also announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract through the 2025-26 season. Taylor is the brother of superstar defenseman and fellow Avalanche player Cale Makar.

The Washington Capitals signed Ryan Leonard to a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $950,000.

