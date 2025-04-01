Colorado Avalanche
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flyers, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 31: Oilers and Bouchard’s passing skill, Michkov on fire, Raners sign two, what is Tavares worth?
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 31), Matvei Michkov has been on fire since John Tortorella was removed as head coach. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers signed a college free agent, and we talk about Evan Bouchard‘s elite-level passing. Are the Maple Leafs prepared to give John Tavares what he might be worth? Finally, the New York Rangers were busy signing players on Monday.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Michkov Unleased Without Tortorella
With John Tortorella out, Matvei Michkov has looked like a player with a new lease on life. MIchkov has four goals and five points since the change, and he’s getting bigger minutes under new coach Brad Shaw.
The idea seems to be to get Michkov to gain confidence and head into the summer. In the meantime, he could make a strong push in the Calder Trophy race.
Oilers Sign Carfagna, Bouchard’s Passing of Late
The Oilers signed undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday. The hope is that the blueliner can be part of the depth for next season. He’s a left-shot defenseman who spent three years in the NCAA, his last two with Ohio State University. He posted 15 goals and 50 points in 107 games.
Two recent games may have shined a light on how strong a passer Evan Bouchard is. In games against the Calgary Flames and Utah Hockey Club, Bouchard offered up perhaps two of the best primary assists of the season. Does he get enough credit for how good he is in that regard?
Will the Maple Leafs Pay Tavares $6M or More?
With John Tavares on an expiring contract, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to decide how much they’re willing to pay him on an extension. Part of that decision may come down to where the team sees him playing next season. Is he a second-line center or a third-line center?
The feeling is that a Tavares extension could come in around $6 million per season. Is that too much? Is that fair? Will another team offer him a lot more money than that?
Busy Day of Signings, Rangers Land Two
The New York Rangers are signing UConn goalie and undrafted free agent Callum Tung to an entry-level deal. The Rangers also signed forward Gabe Perreault to a three-year entry-level contract. There is a thought he could join the team as early as Wednesday night against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden.
The Colorado Avalanche also announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract through the 2025-26 season. Taylor is the brother of superstar defenseman and fellow Avalanche player Cale Makar.
The Washington Capitals signed Ryan Leonard to a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $950,000.
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 31 Posts
- Do Maple Leafs Have the Stones to Make the Stamkos Call on Tavares?
- Matvei Michkov Thriving without Tortorella Behind Flyers Bench
- Debut vs. Wild?: Rangers Sign Gabe Perreault to Entry-Level Deal
- Oilers Sign College Free Agent Damien Carfagna to Entry-Level Deal
- Looking Back at the Sam Reinhart Trade 4 Years Later
- Is Evan Bouchard One of the NHL’s More Underrated Passers?
- Avalanche Sign Cale Makar’s Brother, Taylor Makar to 1-Yr Deal
- Washington Capitals to Sign and Debut Ryan Leonard
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 14 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flyers, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 31: Oilers and Bouchard's passing skill, Michkov on fire,...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Do Maple Leafs Have the Stones to Make the Stamkos Call on Tavares?
Do the Toronto Maple Leafs have it in them to say goodbye to John...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Sign College Free Agent Damien Carfagna to Entry-Level Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 7 hours ago
Looking Back at the Sam Reinhart Trade 4 Years Later
We are four years outside of the Sam Reinhart trade. Let's take a deeper...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 11 hours ago
Avalanche Sign Cale Makar’s Brother, Taylor Makar to 1-Yr Deal
The Colorado Avalanche announced the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract...
-
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Jets, Capitals, Panthers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 30: Oilers without McDavid, Barkov gets kick out of...
-
McDavid Not on Oilers’ Road Trip, Regular Season Return Hopeful
Connor McDavid will not initially join the Edmonton Oilers on their upcoming road trip...
-
Jeff Skinner Finding His Stride a Silver Lining for Oilers
The fact that Jeff Skinner is rounding into form as the season winds down...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Barkov Explains His Laughing at New Teammate Brad Marchand
Aleksander Barkov was caught laughing at new Florida Panthers teammate Brad Marchand. Why? What...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Jets Will Leave Behind Past Playoff Struggles, Here’s Why
The Jets are looking scary as of late. Despite their playoff history, Winnipeg will...