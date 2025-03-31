Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche Sign Cale Makar’s Brother, Taylor Maker to 1-Yr Deal
The Colorado Avalanche announced the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract through the 2025-26 season.
As confirmed by the organization, the Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract through the 2025-26 season. Taylor is the brother of superstar defenseman and fellow Avalanche player Cale Makar. Taylor will report to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.
The Avs wrote in a social media post after the news was announced: “The only thing better than one Makar is two Makars.”
We have signed Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025-2026 season. pic.twitter.com/G4VAy3wTxj— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 31, 2025
Makar, 24, may not be the elite-level star his brother is, but he knows how to produce. He totaled 30 points (18g/12a) in 38 games played for the University of Maine in 2024-25. The Avalanche wrote on their website Monday afternoon that Taylor was tied for first on the team in goals and ranked second in points, setting personal bests in both of those categories as well as assists.
“He earned the longest point streak of his career this season, recording eight points (7g/1a) during a six-game span from Jan. 18 — Feb. 14, 2025.” He had five multi-goal games, a hat trick, and potted two goals in the Hockey East Championship (March 21).
Taylor was drafted by Colorado in the seventh round (220th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.
