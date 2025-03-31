Do Maple Leafs Have the Stones to Make the Stamkos Call on Tavares?

With John Tavares‘s contract set to expire after the 2024-25 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs face a critical decision regarding the future of their former captain and pending UFA. The consensus is that an extension could come in around $6 million per season, but whether the Maple Leafs view him as their second-line center will be the determining factor in how much they are willing to pay.

Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee discussed how the Leafs will approach Tavares’ contract negotiations during the offseason. Kypreos wondered how much the Leafs will invest in Tavares if he’s not going to be more than a third-line center on the roster starting in 2025-26.

Kypreos argued that if the Leafs see Tavares as a legitimate second-line option, his offensive production—potentially 60-75 points—justifies a salary in that range. However, if the organization feels the need to move on, a tough decision could be looming.

Is a Stamkos-Like Decision Coming for the Maple Leafs with Tavares?

Similar to how the Tampa Bay Lightning handled Steven Stamkos’s situation this past summer, the Leafs might have to make the unpopular choice. Do the Leafs do what the Lightning did and say goodbye to one of the franchise’s faces? Essentially, Tampa set a cap on what they’d spend, which forced Stamkos to sign with the Nashville Predators. Ultimately, it was a choice that didn’t work out well for the Preds and their playoff hopes, but Tampa hasn’t skipped a beat.

Steven Stamkos and John Tavares: tough call for the Maple Leafs

The Leafs might opt for a younger, more long-term solution at the position, one that can not only play big minutes at even strength but also be a major contributor on the power play. If they do, that leaves them to determine where Tavares fits. If he stays, it’s in a lesser role for lesser money. If that’s not an option, Toronto may have to go another direction.

Can Tavares Remain an Impact Top-Six Player? And, For How Long?

The key question is whether Toronto believes Tavares can still be a difference-maker in the post-season and for a few more seasons to come. While his regular-season production has remained solid (and Kypreos argues that matters), the Leafs need to weigh whether he is the right fit to help them win in the playoffs (that hasn’t yet been proven). If they determine he is better suited as a third-line center, then a contract exceeding $5 million per season could be difficult to justify.

At that price point, the Leafs might look at the trade market or free agency for a more impactful second-line pivot. If Tavares is willing to take a reduced role and a lower salary, keeping him as a third-line center could be a viable path. Otherwise, the organization may have to make a difficult choice.

Do they have the stones to do that?

Next: Matvei Michkov Thriving without Tortorella Behind Flyers Bench