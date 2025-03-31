Boston Bruins
Washington Capitals to Sign and Debut Ryan Leonard
The Washington Capitals are expected to sign and debut Boston College’s Ryan Leonard this week. Will he make an impact?
The Washington Capitals have signed Ryan Leonard to a three-year entry-level contract. Leonard’s contract will carry an average annual value of $950,000.
** Earlier Report:
According to several sources, including Tarik El-Bashir and David Pagnotta, Ryan Leonard will sign with the Washington Capitals on Monday and is likely to make his NHL debut tomorrow against the Boston Bruins.
Capitals GM Chris Patrick was asked if Leonard could make an impact on an NHL roster, and the Capitals believe he can. Head coach Spencer Carbery reached out to Leonard on Sunday night, and Carbery offered some details on their conversation:
“Just on their season coming to an end last night. Just a quick exchange…proud of him, of the season that he’s had but also the way he’s conducted himself. The year that he’s had with the world juniors and another really strong season for him at BC. Anytime you don’t win the last game it’s a tough feeling, especially having played college hockey—you put a lot into that, and those one-and-done scenarios are tough. So, just there for him and we’ll see where it goes.”
Leonard is Now Free and Clear to Focus on the NHL
With Boston College getting eliminated by Denver this weekend, Leonard (as well as Jacob Fowler and Gabe Perreault) is free and clear to sign with the NHL club, and the Capitals have been ready and waiting for some time. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan wrote, “After Boston College eliminated, all eyes on NHL prospects. Doesn’t sound like we’ll get an announcement on Gabe Perreault and NYR today, but it’s certainly a possibility. Expectation is Ryan Leonard will sign in Washington and debut as soon as tomorrow in Boston.”
The timing and location of their next game being in Boston make it an easy situation to set up for his first NHL, assuming the two sides can come to an agreement on his first contract.
