New York Rangers
Debut vs. Wild?: Rangers Sign Gabe Perreault to Entry-Level Deal
The New York Rangers have signed forward Gabe Perreault to a three-year entry-level contract. He could debut Wednesday vs the Wild.
The New York Rangers have signed forward Gabe Perreault to a three-year entry-level contract. This will officially mark the end of his college career with Boston College and bring their 2023 first-round pick into the system. The 19-year-old winger is expected to join the team in practice on Tuesday and could make his NHL debut as soon as Wednesday night against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden.
#NYR have agreed to terms with forward Gabe Perreault on a three-year, entry-level contract.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 31, 2025
Full details: https://t.co/tmeZMPThFY pic.twitter.com/Zr2TUFQrTu
By signing his contract, Perreault immediately burns the first year of his deal. It is not believed he will go to the AHL, and the Rangers will find room for him on an NHL roster still trying to make the playoffs. He is expected to slot into the team’s top nine, potentially even getting a look on the first line alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck.
New York has struggled offensively this season. Perreault could be a much-needed boost, even if expectations might be set unrealistically high to start his NHL career.
Is Perreault NHL Ready?
While Perreault’s playmaking ability has been highly praised, there are concerns about his physical readiness and skating at the NHL level. However, given his success alongside elite prospects like Ryan Leonard and James Hagens, the Rangers are confident in his ability to adjust.
The organization can’t and shouldn’t expect too much from this year, but Perreault is widely expected to make the team’s opening night roster next season.
Next: Oilers Sign College Free Agent Damien Carfagna to Entry-Level Deal
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 30 minutes ago
Oilers Sign College Free Agent Damien Carfagna to Entry-Level Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 hour ago
Looking Back at the Sam Reinhart Trade 4 Years Later
We are four years outside of the Sam Reinhart trade. Let's take a deeper...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 5 hours ago
Avalanche Sign Cale Makar’s Brother, Taylor Maker to 1-Yr Deal
The Colorado Avalanche announced the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Jets, Capitals, Panthers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 30: Oilers without McDavid, Barkov gets kick out of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Not on Oilers’ Road Trip, Regular Season Return Hopeful
Connor McDavid will not initially join the Edmonton Oilers on their upcoming road trip...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Jeff Skinner Finding His Stride a Silver Lining for Oilers
The fact that Jeff Skinner is rounding into form as the season winds down...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Barkov Explains His Laughing at New Teammate Brad Marchand
Aleksander Barkov was caught laughing at new Florida Panthers teammate Brad Marchand. Why? What...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Jets Will Leave Behind Past Playoff Struggles, Here’s Why
The Jets are looking scary as of late. Despite their playoff history, Winnipeg will...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Gets Goals 50 and 51 as Oilers Beat Flames in OT
Leon Draisaitl returned to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers and posted two goals...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Swung and Missed on Different Trade Before Adding Frederic
The Edmonton Oilers reportedly pursued Jean-Gabriel Pageau before pivoting and adding Trent Frederic in...