Debut vs. Wild?: Rangers Sign Gabe Perreault to Entry-Level Deal

The New York Rangers have signed forward Gabe Perreault to a three-year entry-level contract. This will officially mark the end of his college career with Boston College and bring their 2023 first-round pick into the system. The 19-year-old winger is expected to join the team in practice on Tuesday and could make his NHL debut as soon as Wednesday night against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden.

By signing his contract, Perreault immediately burns the first year of his deal. It is not believed he will go to the AHL, and the Rangers will find room for him on an NHL roster still trying to make the playoffs. He is expected to slot into the team’s top nine, potentially even getting a look on the first line alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck.

New York has struggled offensively this season. Perreault could be a much-needed boost, even if expectations might be set unrealistically high to start his NHL career.

Is Perreault NHL Ready?

While Perreault’s playmaking ability has been highly praised, there are concerns about his physical readiness and skating at the NHL level. However, given his success alongside elite prospects like Ryan Leonard and James Hagens, the Rangers are confident in his ability to adjust.

The organization can’t and shouldn’t expect too much from this year, but Perreault is widely expected to make the team’s opening night roster next season.

