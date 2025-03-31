Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Sign College Free Agent Damien Carfagna to Entry-Level Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year entry-level contract.
The Edmonton Oilers have added to their defensive depth, signing undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year entry-level contract. The deal, set to begin in the 2025-26 season, comes after Carfagna’s standout junior year at Ohio State University. Carfagna, 22, is 6’0″ and 185 pounds. He’s a left-shot d-man who spent three years in the NCAA, first starting with the University of New Hampshire and then moving over to Ohio State. He posted 15 goals and 50 points in 107 games.
While it remains unclear if he will join the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the current season, he is someone the Oilers see as a potential piece that could help them in the future, particularly given their lack of future draft picks.
The #Oilers have signed @OhioStateMHKY's Damien Carfagna to a two-year entry-level contract starting next season! ✍️— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 31, 2025
Learn more about the d-man ⤵️ https://t.co/OP5JCp0b1Z
Carfagna enjoyed a breakout season with the Buckeyes, finishing second in scoring among the team’s blueliners with seven goals and 28 points in 38 games. His strong puck-moving ability and smooth skating were key factors in as the Oilers looked at potential college options.
Can Carfagna Make an Impact Next Season?
Carfagna took strides in his development in 2024-25. His excellent transition play and offensive instincts make him an intriguing prospect for the Oilers’ system. It was said the Oilers valued blueliners who could transition the puck and move it effectively in both zones. That’s the strength of Carfaga’s game.
While his contract won’t take effect until next season, his potential debut with Bakersfield in the coming weeks could give Oilers fans a sneak peek at what he could bring to the lineup in the future.
Next: Avalanche Sign Cale Makar’s Brother, Taylor Maker to 1-Yr Deal
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 minutes ago
Oilers Sign College Free Agent Damien Carfagna to Entry-Level Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 34 minutes ago
Looking Back at the Sam Reinhart Trade 4 Years Later
We are four years outside of the Sam Reinhart trade. Let's take a deeper...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 hours ago
Avalanche Sign Cale Makar’s Brother, Taylor Maker to 1-Yr Deal
The Colorado Avalanche announced the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Jets, Capitals, Panthers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 30: Oilers without McDavid, Barkov gets kick out of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Not on Oilers’ Road Trip, Regular Season Return Hopeful
Connor McDavid will not initially join the Edmonton Oilers on their upcoming road trip...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Jeff Skinner Finding His Stride a Silver Lining for Oilers
The fact that Jeff Skinner is rounding into form as the season winds down...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Barkov Explains His Laughing at New Teammate Brad Marchand
Aleksander Barkov was caught laughing at new Florida Panthers teammate Brad Marchand. Why? What...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Jets Will Leave Behind Past Playoff Struggles, Here’s Why
The Jets are looking scary as of late. Despite their playoff history, Winnipeg will...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Gets Goals 50 and 51 as Oilers Beat Flames in OT
Leon Draisaitl returned to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers and posted two goals...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Swung and Missed on Different Trade Before Adding Frederic
The Edmonton Oilers reportedly pursued Jean-Gabriel Pageau before pivoting and adding Trent Frederic in...