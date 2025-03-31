Oilers Sign College Free Agent Damien Carfagna to Entry-Level Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have added to their defensive depth, signing undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year entry-level contract. The deal, set to begin in the 2025-26 season, comes after Carfagna’s standout junior year at Ohio State University. Carfagna, 22, is 6’0″ and 185 pounds. He’s a left-shot d-man who spent three years in the NCAA, first starting with the University of New Hampshire and then moving over to Ohio State. He posted 15 goals and 50 points in 107 games.

While it remains unclear if he will join the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the current season, he is someone the Oilers see as a potential piece that could help them in the future, particularly given their lack of future draft picks.

Carfagna enjoyed a breakout season with the Buckeyes, finishing second in scoring among the team’s blueliners with seven goals and 28 points in 38 games. His strong puck-moving ability and smooth skating were key factors in as the Oilers looked at potential college options.

Can Carfagna Make an Impact Next Season?

Carfagna took strides in his development in 2024-25. His excellent transition play and offensive instincts make him an intriguing prospect for the Oilers’ system. It was said the Oilers valued blueliners who could transition the puck and move it effectively in both zones. That’s the strength of Carfaga’s game.

While his contract won’t take effect until next season, his potential debut with Bakersfield in the coming weeks could give Oilers fans a sneak peek at what he could bring to the lineup in the future.

